'We Need to Talk About Cosby': Release date, airtime and more about Showtime's Bill Cosby documentary

W. Kamau Bell's much-awaited series, We Need to Talk About Cosby, which tells the story of the downfall of once-beloved comedian Bill Cosby, is all set to be released on Showtime come January 30, 2022. The series premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2022.

The four-part docuseries will unfold the story of Cosby, once called an American dad, to now be remembered as a sex offender. With an airtime of four hours, the series will feature interviews with Cosby’s accusers, along with some journalists, comedians, and cultural commentators unraveling his complicated legacy.

All about 'We Need to Talk About Cosby'

We Need to Talk About Cosby will talk about some of the jaw-dropping series of events that turned a much-beloved comedian into a villain. After 60 women accused him of rape, sexual battery, drug-facilitated sexual assault and other misconduct, with some of the alleged crimes nearly 60 years old.

The official synopsis from Showtime reads:

“Cosby, the renowned comedian, actor, philanthropist and African American icon, who for decades was revered as ‘America’s Dad,’ has gained infamy as a criminal defendant in a sexual-assault prosecution. The series explores the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal and harrowing encounters with Cosby."

The synopsis adds:

"Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along — the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people.”

A father of five children and husband of producer and philanthropist Camille Hanks, Cosby was the first African American to earn an Emmy Award for acting in 1966.

With a number of popular shows and movies under his belt like Fat Albert, I Spy, The Cosby Show, Kids Say the Darndest Things, and many more, Cosby was idolized by millions of people.

However, in 2014, the star came into the limelight after numerous sexual assault allegations shocked fans and the entertainment industry.

With We Need to Talk About Cosby, comedian Bell, who is known as the host of CNN’s United Shades of America and FXX’s Totally Biased, will explore the actor’s legacy and the impact of the sexual charges against him made by more than 60 women.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show, We Need to Talk About Cosby, is a Boardwalk Pictures Production in association with WKB Industries and will air on January 30, 2022, on Showtime.

Edited by R. Elahi