Is Bill Cosby still married? All about his relationship with wife Camille as he is released from prison

Bill Cosby was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the decision. Some are now curious about his relationship with his wife Camille.

Throughout the entire process, Bill Cosby remained married to his wife Camille. In fact, she has been adamant about his innocence and has displayed support time and again towards her husband. However, Bill Cosby's release will likely be the first time he has seen her since he was sentenced and incarcerated.

Camille stated in the past that she did not want to see Bill Cosby in an environment like a prison, and so she hasn't seen him in over two years. Cosby served 2 years of his sentence, which could have reached a maximum of 10 years if it all played out. She won't need to wait that long regardless as he made his way back to his own home.

When asked to testify during Bill Cosby's long court process, Camille denied it and used her right as a spouse to neglect any questioning. She kept quiet and continuously fought to uphold her husband's image. In 2014, she wrote a long statement in support of her husband and to show what he meant.

"The man I met, and fell in love with, and whom I continue to love, is the man you all knew through his work. He is a kind man, a generous man, a funny man and a wonderful husband, father and friend. He is the man you thought you knew. A different man has been portrayed in the media … It is the portrait of a man I do not know. It is also a portrait painted by organizations painted by individuals and organizations whom many in the media has given a pass. There appears to be no vetting of my husband’s accusers before stories are published or aired."

Camille and Bill Cosby also share five children together and are still committed to each other.

Why was Bill Cosby released from prison?

BREAKING: Bill Cosby has been released from prison after his conviction on sexual assault charges was overturned by Pennsylvania's highest court. https://t.co/IEDaodP3x7 — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2021

Despite many different opinions about the overturned rule, the reasoning doesn't appear to be a retrial or proof that he was innocent.

From what the public knows, Bill Cosby was released from prison due to an error in the process of his trial. Essentially, Bill Cosby's lawyers had made a deal with a previous prosecutor in the state. The deal was that he would not be prosecuted if he were to comply or testify. Due to that, he has been released.

