Billions' Season 6 episode 1: Release date, plot and more

Showtime's much awaited show Billions is set to return with its sixth season this month and it features a new rival, Mike Prince, who will face Chuck Rhoades.

Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien were forced to stop production of the new season due to the pandemic. The launch of the second half of the fifth season in September last year ended one of the main character's journey in the show.

The show was renewed for a sixth season and will now premiere on January 23, 2022 at 9 pm (E.T).

Billions on Showtime @SHO_Billions Settling the score is my middle name. Season 6, you're on. Settling the score is my middle name. Season 6, you're on. 😏 https://t.co/501vE2TqbL

Watch the trailer for Season 6

The trailer reveals that there is a new central rival in the show, Mike Prince (played by Corey Stroll), who will take a head on battle with Chuck and change the entire game of power and money. The trailer doesn't show Bobby Axelord which means he is definitely not coming back soon until there is an opportunity for him to reappear in the season finale.

What is the Plot for Billions Season 6?

The fifth season of the show ended with Bobby Axelrod flying off to Switzerland, as Chuck honed in on the arrest. Michael Prince's deal to buy Axe Cap, the bank, and Taylor Mason Carbon blindsided everyone.

The first episode of season 6 is titled "Cannonade" and will follow more of Chuck and Wendy Rhoades as they get into conflict with Taylor (played by Asia Kate Dillon). Taylor is ready to compromise the alliances which might destroy everything for both of them. With the entry of Mike Prince as Chairman of Axe Capital, things are not going to be easy for Chuck.

The cast of Season 6 is led by Chuck Rhoades, (Paul Giamatti), Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Mike Wagner (David Costabile), and Kate Sacker (Condola Rashad).

Catch Season 6 of Billions on Showtime every Sunday. Fans can also watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, Direct TV, Sling TV and on Hulu.

Edited by Danyal Arabi