How many kids does Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato have? All about their family as couple welcomes baby girl

Canadian singer Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato are parents again, with the latter making the announcement on social media. On August 19, the 35-year-old Argentine actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of their newborn child's foot while the duo held it. Captioning it, she wrote:

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad."

The pair is already parents to three children, Noah (8), Elias (6), and Vida (3), and now with Cielo's birth, the family of five has increased by a number.

The news about Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato's fourth pregnancy was revealed after the former's music video, I'll Never Not Love You, was released in February 2022.

In the YouTube video, the duo recreated several romantic iconic scenes from legendary films like Titanic, The Notebook, and Love Actually.

A brief look into Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato's family

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato first crossed each other's paths in 2008 at an afterparty of the singer's show in Buenos Aires. While talking to People Magazine, a source close to the duo said:

"They met at a party the record company threw for him after his show in Buenos Aires. The head of the label wanted to introduce Michael to Argentina's most famous actress. When he met her, he said it was love at first sight."

After dating for almost two years, Michael Buble and Lopilato announced their engagement in 2010. A year later, the pair tied the knot in two different locations, Canada and Argentina.

In May 2011, while talking about his second wedding to People Magazine, Buble said:

"It's just another excuse to celebrate our love, have a few drinks and to dance all night."

In May 2013, the duo announced that they were expecting their first child together, and welcomed their first child, a son named Noah, on August 27, 2013.

In 2015, Buble and Lopilato announced that their 22-month-old boy will soon be an elder brother, and welcomed Elias in January 2016.

Unfortunately, at the same time, the family discovered that Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer and announced the news on Facebook:

"We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

The post further stated:

"At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."

Fortunately, in March 2017, Noah returned home after 18 months of treatment.

A year later, in February 2018, the pair announced their third pregnancy and welcomed their daughter Vida Amber Betty in July.

Before meeting Luisana Lopilato, Michael Buble was engaged to Debbie Timuss, but their relationship ended in November 2005.

He was also romantically linked with British actress Emily Blunt from 2005 to 2008.

