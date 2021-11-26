Who is Stanley Tucci's wife, Felicity? Relationship with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski explored

Stanley Tucci recently wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving on behalf of his family alongside a photo with John Krasinski. The actor also shared a fun clip of TikToker Alexa Shoen expressing happiness over the familial connection between the two Hollywood stars.

The caption on the TikTok star’s video reads:

"Sometimes when I'm stressed out about the weight of the world, I can calm myself down by remembering that John Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci on the set of Devil Wears Prada met Emily Blunt's sister and now they are married."

The Hunger Games star and The Quiet Place creator are brothers-in-law in real life as they are related through their wives. Tucci reportedly met his The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt’s sister Felicity Blunt during the premiere of the movie.

The duo reconnected at Emily Blunt and John Krasinki’s wedding in 2010 and started dating shortly after. They tied the knot in 2012 and Stanley Tucci grew closer to Felicity’s family over the years.

The quartet share a close bond and often spend holidays together with their children and extended family. Last year, Tucci also appeared on Krasinski’s Some Good News series to show off his cooking skills.

Meet Stanley Tucci’s wife, Felicity Blunt

Felicity Blunt is a literary agent with Curtis Brown Agency (Image via Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

Felicity Blunt is a well-known literary agent based in London. She was born to Joanna and Oliver Blunt on 18 January 1982. She is the elder sister to Sebastian, Susannah and Emily Blunt.

The 40-year-old has been associated with Curtis Brown Agency since 2005. She has represented popular writers like Danielle Steel, Elizabeth Acevedo, Jilly Cooper and Rosamund Lipton, among others.

She has also worked with cookbook writers like Anna Jones and Claire Ptak as well as her husband Stanley Tucci on his cookbooks and memoir Taste: My Life Through Food. Felicity married Tucci in 2012.

The pair share two biological children and three children from Tucci’s first marriage to Kathryn Tucci. Felicity is nearly 20 years Tucci’s junior but the duo share a wonderful married life together.

How did Stanley Tucci meet Felicity Blunt?

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci with Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds at the premiere of A Quiet Place (Image via Getty Images/Sylvain Gaboury)

Stanley Tucci first met Felicity Blunt during the premiere of his film The Devil Wears Prada. At the time, the actor was married to his first wife, Kathryn ‘Kate’ Tucci. Earlier this year, the Julie & Julia star spoke to Marc Maron about meeting Felicity for the first time:

"That's where I met Emily and we became friends. And actually, Felicity — Emily's sister, my wife. She and Kate talked at the premiere that night, and I have a photo of them together.”

Kate was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before Tucci started filming The Devil Wears Prada. She passed away in 2009 at the age of 47 after a three-year battle with cancer.

The following year, Stanley Tucci reconnected with Felicity Blunt during Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s wedding. The pair reportedly spent the weekend talking to each other and bonded over their shared love and passion for food.

During a 2015 interview, Tucci shared that he met Felicity in London days after Emily and John’s wedding, and the pair ended up having a four hour meal together:

“I was going to London to shoot a film immediately, so I said, ‘Well, let’s get together.' The first time we went out, we ate at this little restaurant that wasn’t really good food, but we had such a nice time.”

The duo started dating shortly after. During an appearance on The Queen Latifah Show, Stanley Tucci shared:

“We started eating out a lot and then she [Felicity] came and stayed with me in America and we started cooking together and it was great.”

Stanley and Felicity married in 2012 with Emily Blunt serving as the latter’s bridesmaid. Earlier this year, the Easy A actor also mentioned that he continues to grieve for his late wife:

“You never stop grieving. It’s still hard after 11 years. It’s still hard. And it will always be hard … she would never want any of us to sort of, to wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

However, Stanley Tucci found love and happiness for the second time with Felicity. The couple have continued to enjoy a happy married life since 2012 while raising their five children and spending time with family.

