How did Issey Miyake die? Tributes pour in as famed Japanese fashion designer known for Steve Jobs' turtlenecks dies aged 84

Famous Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away at the age of 84. The stylist died of hepatocellular carcinoma, a common form of liver cancer, on August 5, 2022. According to a statement from the Issey Miyake Group, the designer was “surrounded by close friends and associates" at the time of his death.
Miyake, who was born in Hiroshima in 1938, was also known for his internationally renowned signature black turtle neck design, which he created for his long-time friend Steve Jobs. His wrinkle-free pleated clothing was also well-known among fashionistas. Miyake was also well-known for his 'brown top' made of Japanese sewn fabric sashiko. The design made it to the September 1973 issue of Elle Magazine.
Exploring details of Issey Miyake's death in details
While not much has been revealed about Miyake's death, it has been reported that the fashion designer was suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma, a liver cancer. Miyake was reportedly being treated at a Tokyo hospital where he eventually passed away on Friday, 5th August, 2022.
As per Web MD, advanced stages of hepatocellular carcinoma can be treated with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and target therapy. While Miyake's symptoms are as of unknown, the basic symptoms of hepatocellular carcinoma include belly pain, a heavy feeling in the upper part of the belly, excessive bloating, loss of appetite, weight loss, deep fatigue, yellow skin, nausea, bad bowel movements, and intense fever.
Liver biopsy is frequently used to diagnose the disease. The disease can be managed and kept under control if detected early.
According to an Issey Miyake Group statement, no funeral or memorial service was planned because Miyake did not want one. However, little is known about the private funeral or its attendees.
The group wrote:
"Always a pioneer, Mr. Miyake embraced traditional craftsmanship, while looking ahead to new solutions: the latest technologies, guided by research and development."
Netizens pay heartfelt tributes to Issey Miyake
One of Miyake's most significant contributions to fashion is still a huge money spinner. In 1980s, the designer debuted his 'Pleats, Please' collection, which allowed actors, dancers, and models more freedom of movement. Remembering the iconic designer, the netizens took to Twitter to thank Miyake for introducing innovative fashion.
Miyake is said to have drawn inspiration from cultures and societies while creating designs out of everyday materials such as plastic, jute, horse hair, and yarn. He also worked on psychedelic designs with well-known Japanese artist Tadanori Yokoo. In 1992, he designed Lithuania's official Olympic uniform.
The Issey Miyake Group also stated in their statement:
"He never once stepped back from his love, the process of making things. He continued to work with his teams, creating new designs and supervising all collections under the various Issey Miyake labels."
Miyake announced his retirement in 1997, stating that he wanted to devote more time to research. However, neither the fashion industry nor his fans can forget his significant contributions, which are still relevant today.