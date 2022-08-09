How did Issey Miyake die? Tributes pour in as famed Japanese fashion designer known for Steve Jobs' turtlenecks dies aged 84

Famous Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away at the age of 84. The stylist died of hepatocellular carcinoma, a common form of liver cancer, on August 5, 2022. According to a statement from the Issey Miyake Group, the designer was “surrounded by close friends and associates" at the time of his death.

Miyake, who was born in Hiroshima in 1938, was also known for his internationally renowned signature black turtle neck design, which he created for his long-time friend Steve Jobs. His wrinkle-free pleated clothing was also well-known among fashionistas. Miyake was also well-known for his 'brown top' made of Japanese sewn fabric sashiko. The design made it to the September 1973 issue of Elle Magazine.

Shelby Ivey Christie @bronze_bombSHEL



Steve Jobs’ uniform wasn’t just an ordinary black turtle neck. His black turtle necks were always Issey Miyake. Issey Miyake actually retired this turtleneck after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011



Steve Jobs' uniform wasn't just an ordinary black turtle neck. His black turtle necks were always Issey Miyake. Issey Miyake actually retired this turtleneck after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011

Here's a THREAD on how it came to be his staple 🏽 A little tech meets fashion:

Exploring details of Issey Miyake's death in details

While not much has been revealed about Miyake's death, it has been reported that the fashion designer was suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma, a liver cancer. Miyake was reportedly being treated at a Tokyo hospital where he eventually passed away on Friday, 5th August, 2022.

As per Web MD, advanced stages of hepatocellular carcinoma can be treated with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and target therapy. While Miyake's symptoms are as of unknown, the basic symptoms of hepatocellular carcinoma include belly pain, a heavy feeling in the upper part of the belly, excessive bloating, loss of appetite, weight loss, deep fatigue, yellow skin, nausea, bad bowel movements, and intense fever.

Liver biopsy is frequently used to diagnose the disease. The disease can be managed and kept under control if detected early.

According to an Issey Miyake Group statement, no funeral or memorial service was planned because Miyake did not want one. However, little is known about the private funeral or its attendees.

The group wrote:

"Always a pioneer, Mr. Miyake embraced traditional craftsmanship, while looking ahead to new solutions: the latest technologies, guided by research and development."

Netizens pay heartfelt tributes to Issey Miyake

One of Miyake's most significant contributions to fashion is still a huge money spinner. In 1980s, the designer debuted his 'Pleats, Please' collection, which allowed actors, dancers, and models more freedom of movement. Remembering the iconic designer, the netizens took to Twitter to thank Miyake for introducing innovative fashion.

L.A.S. @SartoriallyInc today the angels got their pleats rip issey miyake today the angels got their pleats rip issey miyake

linda @itgirlenergy The fashion world has lost yet another legend. I'm heartbroken. RIP Issey Miyake🕊 The fashion world has lost yet another legend. I'm heartbroken. RIP Issey Miyake🕊 https://t.co/51urGD8lto

Lo Razepam @sorryimhye RIP to one of the few remaining genius designers, Issey Miyake 🕊 RIP to one of the few remaining genius designers, Issey Miyake 🕊 https://t.co/UJnEB0R2xV

yeah @ksoteric “design is not for philosophy, it’s for life” —issey miyake, 1992 “design is not for philosophy, it’s for life” —issey miyake, 1992

kat @ceruleanrain_ I'll wear it the next time to honour him. What a great designer. It's so weird how I was thinking about wearing my Issey Miyake top today but changed bc I couldn't find the right pants for it. I heard the news when I was already outI'll wear it the next time to honour him. What a great designer. It's so weird how I was thinking about wearing my Issey Miyake top today but changed bc I couldn't find the right pants for it. I heard the news when I was already out 😔 I'll wear it the next time to honour him. What a great designer.

Beanz @4dbeanz rest in peace issey miyake rest in peace issey miyake

Part Time Beyoncé stan account @beyonceseyelid Rip to the legendary Issey Miyake. Not only was he a creative genius, but his advancements in textile design were remarkable. His mark on fashion is truly undeniable and his legacy will never be forgotten. Rip to the legendary Issey Miyake. Not only was he a creative genius, but his advancements in textile design were remarkable. His mark on fashion is truly undeniable and his legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/ZWNcXg10GU

Free Brittney Griner. @MadebyUche RIP to Issey Miyake. Brilliant man who single-handedly created one of the most iconic looks for the Silicon Valley. Simple Mock Neck - Black. RIP to Issey Miyake. Brilliant man who single-handedly created one of the most iconic looks for the Silicon Valley. Simple Mock Neck - Black.

Miyake is said to have drawn inspiration from cultures and societies while creating designs out of everyday materials such as plastic, jute, horse hair, and yarn. He also worked on psychedelic designs with well-known Japanese artist Tadanori Yokoo. In 1992, he designed Lithuania's official Olympic uniform.

The Issey Miyake Group also stated in their statement:

"He never once stepped back from his love, the process of making things. He continued to work with his teams, creating new designs and supervising all collections under the various Issey Miyake labels."

Miyake announced his retirement in 1997, stating that he wanted to devote more time to research. However, neither the fashion industry nor his fans can forget his significant contributions, which are still relevant today.

