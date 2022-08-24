What time will See season 3 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more details about Jason Momoa's dystopian series

Apple TV+'s See, starring Jason Momoa in the lead role, is set to return on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 3 am ET, according to Decider. The eight-episode season is expected tp follow Apple's standard Friday release format, with the finale dropping on October 14, 2022.

The dystopian drama series is set in a world where most inhabitants have lost their ability to see. However, things take a turn when a pair of twins are miraculously born with a sense of sight.

The show features Sylvia Hoeks and Hera Hilmer alongside Jason Momoa, in major roles. Find out other details about See Season 3, ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+.

See Season 3 on Apple TV+: A quick look at the plot and trailer

On July 24, 2022, Apple TV released the official trailer for the final season of the show, and it offers a glimpse of the various exciting events set to unfold this season as the show reaches its conclusion.

Overall, the trailer is quite atmospheric and captures the show's dystopian dread that fans will be familiar with. Along with the trailer, Apple TV's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the show's third season, which states:

''In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.''

The previous season's finale witnessed the devastating battle with the Trivantians.

Arguably the most shocking moment of the finale was Baba killing Edo Voss in a brutal and emotional battle. With quite a few unanswered questions looming on the horizon, the upcoming final season is expected to tie together all the loose ends and provide a satisfactory conclusion to the story.

Full cast list for See: Who all feature in the third season of the show?

Jason Moma stars in the lead role of Baba Voss. In the trailer for the third season, Momoa looks in fine form, and viewers can expect the actor to deliver another powerful performance from him as he's done throughout the show's 3-year run so far.

Momoa is best known for his performance as Khal Drogo in HBO's iconic Game of Thrones. Apart from that, he also appeared in Aquaman alongside Amber Heard. Other prominent cast members of the show include:

Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Sibeth Kane

Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane

Archie Madekwe as Kofun

Christian Camargo as Tamacti Jun

Nesta Cooper as Haniwa

The series has garnered mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and viewers and has garnered massive popularity among fans of post-apocalyptic dystopian shows.

You can watch See Season 3 on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal