List of 36 shows being removed from HBO Max

According to Variety, HBO Max is set to remove 36 titles, including 20 originals, from its platform. The decision has been attributed to Warner Bros Discovery's plan to merge HBO Max with Discovery+, expected to happen in the summer of 2023, as per Variety.

The list of shows being scrapped by the platform includes several fan-favorite films like 12 Dates of Christmas, Generation Hustle, and many more. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about HBO's decision and the list of shows being removed.

HBO Max to scrap over 30 titles, including 20 originals

Regarding the decision to remove over three dozen titles from the streaming platform, an HBO Max representative mentioned in a statement (obtained via Variety),

''As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.''

As per Variety, the decision could also help Warner Bros. Discovery with cost-cutting as several not-so-popular titles will be taken off the streaming platform. Currently, there's no update on when exactly these titles will be removed from the platform.

Apart from the latest announcement, the streaming platform has recently scrapped several titles like Vinyl, Camping, Run, and many more. With that said, here's a complete list of all the titles set to leave the platform (Obtained via Variety):

HBO Max Originals

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen's Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (including a few select Sesame Street specials)

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n' Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO Originals

My Dinner with Herve

Share

Cartoon Network Originals

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Acquired Titles

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia's Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

Upcoming shows on HBO Max

Several highly anticipated shows are set to arrive on HBO Max, the biggest one being House of the Dragon. It's a prequel to HBO's iconic fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, considered among the finest shows of all time.

The story of House of the Dragon is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the brutal Targaryen civil war. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith, among many others, in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, 2022.

Apart from House of the Dragon, several films and shows will arrive on the platform, including Selena + Chef season 4, House of Ho season 2, and Edward Buckles Jr.'s Katrina Babies, to name a few.

Edited by Shreya Das