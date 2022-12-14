The Witcher season 3: Release date predictions & everything we know so far

The Witcher season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows of recent times. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill's casting as Geralt of Rivia created a healthy buzz for the Netflix series.

The Witcher 3 is one of the best games to have come out in the last decade. The trilogy is iconic, and CD Projekt Red is also making more games in the series, which makes the series all the more special to gaming enthusiasts.

Henry Cavill left the project after filming for The Witcher season 3, which means he's coming back to play The Witcher one last time. Instead, Liam Hemsworth will take his place in The Witcher season 4, which has already been announced.

Fans can't wait to see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer back in action once again as they try to find safety with many enemies coming after them in The Witcher season 3.

Everything we know about The Witcher season 3 release date, casting, and spin-offs

Expected release date

The Witcher season 3 started filming earlier this year. Since the show has been in the post-production phase for quite some time, fans were expecting to see The Witcher season 3 in December 2022.

We know that's not happening since we're already in the month of December without a trailer for The Witcher season 3. However, Netflix revealed at TUDUM that The Witcher season 3 is coming out sometime in the summer of 2023. It's quite a long wait, but that doesn’t mean there’s more in store for fans before The Witcher season 3.

What to expect from The Witcher Season 3

The Witcher season 2 ended with Yennefer sacrificing her own body to free Ciri from the Deathless Mother. We also learn that the Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr, who arrives to kidnap Ciri, is her own father. His intentions with her aren't pure, however, so we can assume a massive fight scene between Geralt of Rivia and Emhyr. The official synopsis for The Witcher season 3 via Netflix reads,

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line—or risk losing each other forever."

There will also be some new cast members in The Witcher season 3. Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actress Meng'er Zhang is set to play Milva, who was adopted by the Dryads as a child. The Flash's Robbie Amell is also joining the cast of The Witcher season 3 as Gathelatin, who leads a guerrilla army on Nilfgaard's side.

Fleabag actor Hugh Skinner is also set to appear on the show as Radovid, who is King Vizimir's brother. While the trailer for The Witcher season 3 is still under the curtain, The Witcher: Blood Origin will give fans plenty to talk about.

The Witcher spin-off series is already set to premiere later this month

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to serve as a prequel to the larger story. We'll see the Continent 1200 years before the events of The Witcher take place. It's scheduled for a December 25, 2022, release. The official synopsis for the series reads,

"Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin will release in 2022, only on Netflix."

Everything Everywhere All At Once's Michelle Yeoh is the series lead, while Laurence O'Fuarain plays Fjall. We'll also see Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin in the series. While fans may marvel at how this could be since the show is set 1200 years into the past, he is likely playing his character in a storytelling capacity. This is a great treat for fans as they wait for The Witcher season 3.

A recap of The Witcher season 2

The Witcher season 2 picks up directly after the battle of Sodden. While Geralt finds Ciri, he's unable to find Yennefer. After setting out with Tissaia to find Yennefer, Geralt was unsuccessful and assumed that she was dead.

Yennefer was alive all along and used a spell of fire to win the battle of Sodden. The spell, though successful in a great time of need, led to Yennefer losing her powers. While she returns to Aretuza in an attempt to get her abilities back, Geralt sets out for Kaer Morhen to keep Ciri safe during the winters. Along with Vesemir and other Witchers, Geralt trains Ciri so she can protect herself in dire situations if Geralt ever fails to do so.

The season is centered around Ciri, as she is possessed by the Deathless Mother. The fear-hungry demon otherwise known as Voleth Meir was behind many instances, even making Yennefer betray Geralt by sacrificing Ciri. We also see the appearance of the Wraiths of Mörhog, otherwise known as the Wild Hunt. They call out Ciri as “the child of the Elder Blood,” as those of the Elder Blood are prophesied to serve as the saviors of the race.

