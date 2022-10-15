The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update release date seemingly leaked

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now, it seems like they may not have to wait much longer to re-experience this beloved open-world action RPG.

According to a post on the Witcher subreddit, a user working as an employee at GAME (one of the most popular video game retailer brands in the UK) spotted an upcoming listing for the game.

It is slated for a December 9, 2022 release according to the screenshot of the database. What does this mean for developer CD Projekt RED and the release?

Could Witcher 3's next-gen update be arriving soon?

At first glance, it could very well be a placeholder date. These are dummy release dates for games that do not have an officially confirmed launch window. On the publisher side of things, it is slated for a Q4 2022 release. Considering that we are almost nearing the end of the year, this leaked date could make sense. Q4 begins on October 1 and ends on December 31.

The Witcher @witchergame Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



The database also mentions various other video games that are all filed in alphabetical order. Many of these have defined release dates for 2022, while others are TBC (To Be Confirmed) for this year and even beyond.

These include the Dead Space-inspired Callisto Protocol, the EA-published Monster Hunter clone called Wild Hearts developed by Koei Tecmo, and the new Suicide Squad game from popular studio Rocksteady. There's even an oddball game called You Suck At Parking, which seems to have grabbed the attention of users on the Reddit thread.

Another interesting tidbit is that the listing calls it GOTY Edition (i.e. Game of the Year Edition) while the update is officially subtitled Complete Edition. This discrepancy shuts down the leak's validity. However, unless any confirmation is received from the developer, it is best to take it with a heavy grain of salt.

CD Projekt RED announced this new update back in 2020 as a free upgrade to the original game owners on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will seemingly offer a graphical overhaul to take advantage of the stronger consoles (as well as beefier PCs). As such, it will not be coming to older gen platforms. Think of it as Metro Exodus' Enhanced Edition.

However, the developer intends to go beyond that, with new additions as well. One such confirmed example is content based on the live-action Witcher series on Netflix. While not much else is known about the next-gen update, the publisher will likely share new details as we near release.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

