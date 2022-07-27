What does Nintendo Switch membership include? (2022)

The Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017, and more than a year later, an online subscription was released for the console. The service's primary function is to grant access to online multiplayers, just like its competitor's services, including Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus.

Nintendo offers way more than just online multiplayer access with its online subscription called Nintendo Switch Online. There are multiple models that players can select that have varied costs and services.

There is also a Nintendo Switch Online app for both iOS and Android that lets gamers talk to their friends while gaming online.

Nintendo's paid online service grants access to host of premium features

Although users don't need to have this subscription to play single-player games or offline games, it adds to the gaming experience with all the features it adds to the console.

The service costs $3.99 per month with reduced costs for longer membership options, and players get a seven-day trial before making the purchase.

1) Online gaming

The subscription allows gamers to play online titles with or against others who have also paid for it. To make the most out of games meant to be played against others, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it is recommended to pay for the service.

Some free-to-play online titles are not included in this service, such as Fortnite, Paladins, or Warframe, for which players don't need to pay for online gaming.

2) NES, SNES, and N64 games

The subscription adds the ability to play old Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games via an emulator. Rather than being a marketplace for old games, members are given the option to play select titles bundled into their subscription.

All NES and SNES titles are remastered in a way, with them being upgraded to 4:3 HD versions. However, users are given the option to play them in their native style, which runs them on a CRT display, giving it an authentic arcade feel.

Also, checkpoints are added to the games so that games can be reloaded from where gamers left them off, which was a massive problem for them back then.

With the new Expansion Pack tier added to the online subscription in September last year, Nintendo 64 games are also being added. Classic titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Mario Tennis, Sin and Punishment, and more have been available since the new tier's launch.

3) Online cloud save

If the Switch ever stops working, all the players' hard work will go with it unless they have subscribed to the online service, enabling them to save their progress to the cloud and access it by logging into their accounts on any Switch.

Cloud saving will be enabled by default in most games, but users have the option to turn it off for various reasons.

The downside is that they need to keep subscribing to the online service to keep the saved data. All save data is protected for up to six months before being deleted if gamers fail to re-subscribe.

