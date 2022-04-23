Nintendo Switch Online leaks continue with new games and more retro consoles coming to light

Nintendo's secrets seem to have been bared recently for all to see. There have been a bunch of recent leaks to do with the Japanese game publisher's emulation setup for Nintendo Switch Online (or NSO).

NSO is the online service for their Switch handheld platform and players have to buy a subscription to play most games online. They also offer subscribers access to a handpicked catalog of retro classics across NES and SNES platforms.

Additionally, a more premium subscription known as the Expansion Pack allows players to indulge in a curated lineup of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. Another supplementary perk grants free access to DLC for certain games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC tracks in the Booster Course.

Recent events may point to more additions: more games in existing catalogs and more retro consoles.

Everything leaked for Nintendo Switch Online

With the recent leaks, a lot of exciting stuff has been unveiled. In a nutshell, it's alleged that more games and retro systems are coming to the service. Let's go through each point:

1) NES

Kaitlyn Molinas @orcastraw First we have a leaked NES Online application, which contains all of the currently available titles, as well as several new ones. Notably it contains Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Megaman, and Castlevania.

Kaitlyn Molinas @orcastraw First we have a leaked NES Online application, which contains all of the currently available titles, as well as several new ones. Notably it contains Pac-Man, Tetris, Galaga, Megaman, and Castlevania.

Below is a comparison of the current version and this master version.

The NES catalog was the first to arrive on NSO. It started with iconic names like Super Mario Bros, Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong. The upcoming additions include more acclaimed titles such as Pac-Man, Tetris, and Galaga. Some games' database entries were complete, while others were placeholders. This may suggest that not every game is intended for release, but perhaps time will tell.

2) Game Boy

Kaitlyn Molinas @orcastraw Along with the leaked files, a work in progress Gameboy Emulator was leaked! Rather than having a singular menu tying things together, each game is a single executible with a ROM attatched, and there are a few games here. Qix, Link's Awakening, Tetris and Super Mario Land!

So far, there haven't been any inclusions from their handheld catalog. If these leaks are true, the Game Boy would be the first in that regard. The tweet details the original Game boy emulator and lineup. Certain Game Boy games will appear like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Quite odd when Game Boy Color is a noticeable improvement and seems to be missing. But perhaps some GBC games will make it in? Like the cult-classic Shantae, for example.

3) Game Boy Advance

Kaitlyn Molinas @orcastraw And lastly, we have the Gameboy Advance emulator. You may have seen this picture going around, this is of the menu for the application, and it has a lot of titles being tested, as well as some oddities.

Arguably the best handheld yet from Big N, the Game Boy Advance (or GBA) library of games continues to conjure nostalgia among gamers. The inclusion of GBA games on NSO would undoubtedly make it a must-have for many. Iconic games like Pokemon Emerald, Metroid Fusion, Golden Sun and Advance Wars still hold up. Speaking of the latter, the series is getting a remake on Nintendo Switch called Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp.

The screenshots also depict some underrated inclusions, such as Ninja Five-O and Kuru Kuru Kururin. Given that most if not all of the NSO leaks have come true so far, these additions are all but given. Any inclusion would be appreciated and make NSO an even better deal for current and new Switch gamers.

Edited by Srijan Sen