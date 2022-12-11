5 best fantasy films of 2022

Fantasy is a film genre that will never go off trend. Fantasy films have always had the immense power of carving and reshaping reality by reaching deep ends of humankind's imagination. Attempts at creating visually unreality date back to the very inception of filmmaking, when Georges Méliès gave birth to this unique genre with his experimentation.

The calendar year of 2022 saw some of the finest fantasy films come to life on the silver screen, especially with developments in technology. The advent of CGI has boosted many films to venture into the fantasy genre, so much so that it's hard to separate fantasy films explicitly these days. While more may come in the last few days of 2022, here are the five best fantasy films of the year so far.

Note: We have skipped superhero films as they belong to a separate genre altogether.

Top five Fantasy films of 2022

5) My Father's Dragon- Nora Twomey

Animation and fantasy have long shared a special bond, with this year being no different. Streaming on Netflix, this Irish-American 2D animated film had almost all the ingredients for a classic fantasy film. With a strong screenplay from Meg LeFauve and compelling voice acting from Jacob Tremblay, Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, and Rita Moreno, the film surely deserves a spot on the list.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Elmer, who is having trouble adjusting to his new life, decides to set out to find a wild island and rescue a young dragon. His adventures will lead him to encounter ferocious beasts, discover a mysterious place and make a new friendship."

4) Spirited- Sean Anders

Spirited is a very compelling version of Charles Dickens's classic novel, A Christmas Carol. A warm Christmas fantasy flick by two of Hollywood's most likable actors, Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynolds, is just what Apple TV users may want to feel cozy in the cold of December. The comic and musical entanglement of the the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrel) and Clint Briggs (Reynolds) and how they influence each other's lives makes for a fun yet riveting watch.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A musical version of Charles Dickens' story of a miserly misanthrope who's taken on a magical journey."

3) The Sea Beast- Chris Williams

Another animated film streaming on Netflix in this list, The Sea Beast, is among the best animated films of the year. With beautiful visuals, great sound design, and a touching story of a little girl and a giant sea monster's unlikely friendship, this is easily one of the best fantasy deep dives of the year. It would be enjoyed by both adults and children alike.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, turning his life upside down as they venture into uncharted waters."

The Sea Beast stars Karl Urban, Jared Haris, and Dan Stevens in voice roles.

2) NOPE - Jordan Peele

While Jordan Peele's latest venture may also be categorized as a horror movie, it has every element to make it a sci-fi fantasy. The highly anticipated film starring Daniel Kaluuya was every bit worth the wait. Following a tightly set plot and some incredible acting from the lead cast, Nope is a clever film that replicates the early success of Peele, if not in the same way Us (2019) did.

The synopsis for Nope reads:

"A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of a nearby theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon."

The film also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perea.

1) Everything Everywhere All at Once- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Arguably the finest fantasy film of 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a masterfully written film that weaves an unreal tale with great honesty and style. A tight plot, great acting, and nearly nop in the tempo make this film stand out from its contemporaries. At the heart of the film is a tender story that does not needlessly wander off in unrequited directions.

The plot for the film reads:

"A Chinese immigrant gets unwillingly embroiled in an epic adventure where she must connect different versions of herself in the parallel universe to stop someone who intends to harm the multiverse."

The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Let us know your thoughts about the best fantasy films of 2022 in the comment section below.

