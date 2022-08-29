5 best fantasy drama shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings movies, two decades after their release, continue to rank among the best films to have ever been made, especially in the fantasy genre. The film series also managed to come extremely close to capturing the essence of the literature it was based on. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the latest installment in the LOTR franchise, is an upcoming fantasy show set much before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings occur.

The show takes on the responsibility of not just standing up to the brilliant world-building of master storyteller Tolkien but also keeping up with the standards of filmmaking set by the previous productions in the series.

The show has been developed to be released on Prime Video on Friday, September 2, 2022. The trailer and glimpses into the world of the show have been promising so far, and fans of the franchise are letting their expectations soar.

Ahead of the series release, check out some of the shows that are quite similar to it in terms of the theme they deal with and the storylines they follow.

Shows similar to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

1) The Sandman

A still from The Sandman (Image via IMDB)

The Sandman is a fairly recent show. It was released on Netflix on August 5, 2022 and has been receiving great reviews and appreciation ever since. The Sandman, like The Lord of the Rings, is based on a classic piece of literature, and is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic book of the same name that was published under DC. It combines genres of fantasy, horror, and supernatural elements to create great drama.

Morpheus is one of the seven Endless in the fantasy world built by Gaiman, where he is also a live representation of the world of dreams. After an entire century of being captive, he escapes to restore his power in the world of dreams. The story also includes mythological elements that reflect Neil Gaiman's signature style. Gaiman's involvement with the production of the show makes it a near-perfect adaptation.

Neil Gaiman @neilhimself I'm at a screening of @lotronprime aka Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power, it's about to start and I'm starting to let myself get excited... I'm at a screening of @lotronprime aka Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power, it's about to start and I'm starting to let myself get excited... https://t.co/a3u44oSkpz

2) The Witcher

A still from The Witcher (Image via IMDB)

Like The Lord of the Rings, The Witcher is set in a world inspired by medieval times, and is based on a book series of the same name, written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Similar to Tolkien's Middle Earth, Sapkowski calls the place where his story is set, the Continent. Like most fantasy fiction, The Witcher is heavily inspired by Tolkien's themes of good and evil. The multiplicity of characters and their motives is also replicated here.

Geralt of Rivia and Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra are the central characters. While Princess Ciri possesses some extraordinary powers, Geralt does everything he can to prevent those powers from being accessed by the evil and protects the world from their wrath. This is undeniably similar to the plot of The Lord of the Rings where the Ring has to be kept safe from the evil of Sauron.

daily henry cavill @dailyhcavill henry cavill as geralt of rivia in season two of the witcher (2021) henry cavill as geralt of rivia in season two of the witcher (2021) https://t.co/5i2srjfyvC

3) The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time (Image via IMDB)

Also developed for Prime Video, The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy show based on a book series of the same name. Written by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time is similar to The Lord of the Rings in terms of plot, characters, and themes. The show stars Rosamund Pike and has been renewed for a second and third season after the premiere of the first season on Prime Video in 2021.

Moiraine, who hails from a magical organization, leads five members in the series, one of whom she believes is the reincarnation of the Dragon and is destined to save the world from darkness and evil. The journey and adventure, in an aim to save the world from dark forces and mythical elements such as dragons and magical organizations, are all reminiscent of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

heda ☆ @elvenrings rings of power this, house of the dragon that, let's just talk about wheel of time superior cinematography rings of power this, house of the dragon that, let's just talk about wheel of time superior cinematography https://t.co/pISVv16Whl

4) House of The Dragon

House of the Dragon (Image via IMDB)

Just like how The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set centuries prior to the main events of The Lord of The Rings films, House of The Dragon is set almost two hundred years before the events of the extremely popular show Game of Thrones. The prequels aim to create a clearer picture of the intriguing universe created by the authors and have an existing fan base owing to the shows that precede them.

The first episode of House of The Dragon premiered on HBO Max on August 21, 2022 and the second one premiered on August 28, 2022. A new episode is expected to be released each week. House of The Dragon is also one of the most expensive shows to have come out in recent times. The production values in both the shows make them stand out, especially for their spectacular visuals.

IGN @IGN



Our Episode 2 review: House of the Dragon holds its strong momentum in its second week, mostly moving pieces into new, more dangerous places – and some of those pieces are dragons.Our Episode 2 review: bit.ly/3dYLwA6 House of the Dragon holds its strong momentum in its second week, mostly moving pieces into new, more dangerous places – and some of those pieces are dragons.Our Episode 2 review: bit.ly/3dYLwA6 https://t.co/Rpq1R7FD9M

5) Outlander

A still from Outlander (Image via IMDB)

Unlike The Lord of The Rings, the book series Outlander that inspired its namesake show was still being written when the series went into production. After gaining a lot of popularity among fans of the genre, Outlander went on to be made into six seasons so far, with rumors of a potential prequel series. Outlander first premiered in 2014, and is now streaming on Netflix.

While other shows are inclined towards building worlds of their own, Outlander draws a lot from history for its worldbuilding. Involving themes of time-travel and politics, the show has gathered fans across the world and doesn't limit itself to cliches of the fantasy genre. Outlander is based on the work of Diana Gabaldon.

Amber 🍷✨// Grace’s day @daisyfvllers So you’re telling me that I’m most likely getting House of the Dragon, The Wheel of Time s2, Outlander s7, The Wheel of Time s2, The Gilded Age s2, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Barbarians s2 & The Crown s5 all in the span of a few months??? So you’re telling me that I’m most likely getting House of the Dragon, The Wheel of Time s2, Outlander s7, The Wheel of Time s2, The Gilded Age s2, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Barbarians s2 & The Crown s5 all in the span of a few months???

More about the upcoming release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive as well as the most anticipated shows of the year. The fact that the film series and books already have such a wide fanbase, is working in favor of the show. The TV series is all set to premiere on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

