"She looks stunning''- Fans thrilled as Netflix drops Young Lady Danbury's first look from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a highly intriguing and brand new spin-off prequel to Netflix's fan-favorite historical romantic drama series, Bridgerton. The miniseries is set to arrive in 2023, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Ever since an exclusive first-look video clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was released by Netflix on September 24, 2022, Bridgerton fans have been excited to learn more about the upcoming limited series.

On January 1, 2023, Netflix UK & Ireland dropped a first-look of young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Twitter. Fans have since been sharing on Twitter how delighted they are with the character's young version. Take a closer look at the first-look of young Lady Danbury below:

Introducing Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Coming to Netflix in 2023.

Fans react to Young Lady Danbury's first look from Netflix's upcoming miniseries Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Young Lady Danbury is going to be one of the most pivotal characters in the new Netflix limited series just like the older version of the character in the popular original series Bridgerton. Highly talented young African-American actress Arsema Thomas will be seen portraying the role of young Lady Danbury as revealed by Netflix.

Following the release of the first-look at the character that Arsema Thomas will be playing, fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. Take a look at some of the fan tweets here:

By the looks of the tweets, it is quite evident that fans are delighted with the first glimpse of young Lady Danbury, and they think actress Arsema Thomas is the perfect fit for the intriguing character.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, to an Ethiopian mother and a Nigerian father, Arsema Thomas has spent most of her young life in Kenya, Uganda, Benin, and Togo. She completed her Master's degree in Public Health and Health Policy in 2018 from the prestigious Yale University.

From a very young age, Thomas had a keen interest in acting. Before landing the role of young Lady Danbury, she was also part of a 2021 TV series titled, One Touch, where she played the role of Christie. Arsema Thomas also played the character Rebecca in the 2022 movie, Redeeming Love.

More details about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Highly renowned author, screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes has served as the writer of the upcoming limited series, while Tom Verica has directed Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

There will be a total of 8 episodes in the miniseries, and the 2023 prequel series will chronicle the exciting story of young Queen Charlotte's rise to power and prominence.

The upcoming limited series' writer Shonda Rhimes has also served as the executive producer for the miniseries, along with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica. The miniseries has been produced by Anna O'Malley. A short description of the series, released by Netflix, reads:

" Charlotte, meet George. The first encounter of a romance which sparked Bridgerton society as we know it, soon to be told in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story."

Apart from Arsema Thomas as the young Lady Danbury, the cast list for the miniseries also includes Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte, Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, and Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, among several others.

Don't forget to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will arrive on Netflix, in 2023.

