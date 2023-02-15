5 Penn Badgley movies and shows you must watch

Penn Badgley is an American actor who has appeared in multiple successful titles over the years. Badgley's innate charm and handsome face, along with his versatile acting prowess, have established him as one of the most talented actors in the industry in recent times.

Badgley made his formal debut in the critically acclaimed soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which he received a Young Artist Award. He later appeared in several well-known titles, including Gossip Girl (2007-2012) and Easy A (2010), which increased his popularity among the audience.

In this article, we list out some of the best and most memorable performances from Penn Badgley in movies and TV shows over the course of his career.

You, Greetings from Tim Buckley and more: 5 of Penn Badgley's best performances in movies and shows that you cannot miss

1) You

You is a popular psychological thriller series that originally came from the house of Lifetime in 2018. However, Lifetime dropped the series after initially renewing it for a second season, prompting Netflix to pick it up.

The series was developed by Greg Berlanti and Sara Gamble and is based on the literary works of Caroline Kepnes. You features Penn Badgley in the central role, with the supporting characters being played by a new cast each season.

You revolves around the central character of Joe Goldberg, a man plagued by his obsessive personality traits.

Once somebody strikes his eyes, he cannot get her out of his mind and goes to great extents to form an amicable relationship with them, till the point of no return. His nature has also left behind a dark past, which he is reluctant, at the least, to confront.

The series was received extremely well by both the audience and critics, with Penn Badgley's performance being one of the best things to watch in the series.

You has aired four seasons till date, with the second part of season four set to release on March 9, 2023. The series has earned an average rating of above 90% for each season from Rotten Tomatoes and also featured among the top ten most-watched titles on Netflix in the U.S. in 2020.

2) Easy A

Easy A is a 2010 romantic teen comedy from the house of Sony Pictures.

Directed by Will Gluck, and based on a screenplay by Bert V. Royal, the film starred Emma Stone in a pivotal role alongside Penn Badgley, Stanley Tucci, Thomas Haden Church, Dan Byrd, Amanda Bynes, and Lisa Kudrow.

The film received critical acclaim for Stone's performance and also won the award for Best Comedy at the 16th Critics' Choice Awards.

Easy A revolves around Olive Penderghast, a 17-year-old high school student from California whose life is upended because of a meager lie. When Oliver's lies about losing her virginity spreads throughout her school, her image changes to that of a promiscuous tramp.

Easy A follows her narrative about how a lie impacted her life and how she finally dealt with it.

Penn Badgley plays the role of Oliver's childhood friend, Todd, who always had his faith in her and never believed the rumors. By the end of the film, Olive and Todd get together and ride off into the sunset.

3) Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl is a teen drama series from The CW that aired between 2007 and 2012. Developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the series was based on a novel of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar.

Gossip Girl became one of the more popular television titles of the late 2000s and eventually attained a cult following of its own. Its cast included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, Taylor Momsen, Jessica Szohr among others.

The series is set up in the structure of following a blog by an omniscient blogger, the "Gossip Girl", whose blog covers the lifestyle of the elite upper-class adolescents of Upper East Side Manhattan. It takes us through the ups and downs of their scandalous lives as they navigate their early years, betraying one another.

Penn Badgley plays the character of Dan Humphrey, a scholarship student at St. Jude's who aspires to become a writer.

4) Greetings from Tim Buckley

Greetings from Tim Buckley is a 2012 American drama film, produced by Tribeca Film. Directed by Daniel Algrant, the film stars Penn Badgley and Imogen Poots in the lead roles alongside Ben Rosenfield, Frank Wood, Norbert Leo Butz, Frank Bello, and Jennifer Turner in supporting roles.

The film was received with warm applause at its premiere at the 2012 TIFF. Penn's role as Jeff Buckley has also been hailed as one of his best performances to date.

Greetings from Tim Buckley tells the story of Jeff Buckley and his journey to overcome the legacy of his late musician father.

Set in 1991, the film follows Jeff Buckley as he gets ready to perform a tribute show for his late father, whom he barely knew. However, his attempt to understand his father's music makes him realize his own potential, which sets him on the path to eventual greatness, away from his father's shadow.

5) John Tucker Must Die

John Tucker Must Die is a 2008 teen comedy from the house of 20th Century Fox. Directed by Betty Thomas, the cast of the film includes Jesse Metcalfe, Brittany Snow, Arielle Kebbel, Ashanti, Sophia Bush, and Penn Badgley among others. Although the film did not become a cult classic in the late 2000s, it did become one of the few remembered teen comedies from that decade.

John Tucker Must Die tells the story of a group of women who exact their vengeance on John Tucker for dating all of them at the same time and lying about it. When Carrie, Heather, and Beth discover what John has done, they enlist Kate Spencer's assistance in playing the heartbreaker who will deliver much-deserved retribution to John Tucker.

Penn Badgley plays the character of Scott Tucker, John Tucker's younger brother. He is the polar opposite of John, and ironically the one who gets the girl at the end of the movie.

These were some of the most memorable roles that Penn Badgley has played over the course of his career. If you are also a fan of this handsome and talented actor, be sure to catch the latest season of his Netflix Original series, You.

You just dropped the first part of season four on the streaming platform and is set to release the second part on March 9, 2023.

