'Friends': 5 lesser-known facts about Lisa Kudrow 

Lisa Kudrow is a famous personality who rose to stardom with her role in the popular sitcom Friends. She became a household name, thanks to her quirky and weird character Phoebe Buffay in Friends.

Ever since Friends aired 25 years ago, Lisa Kudrow has been under the public eye and garnered thousands of fans around the world. However, apart from her role as Phoebe, Kudrow has a number of credits to her name.

5 facts about Lisa Kudrow

1) First to win the Emmy

Lisa Kudrow was the first Friends star to win an Emmy for acting on the sitcom. She received six Emmy nominations for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends and eight nominations for her later works in other series. Kudrow also received a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and American Comedy Award nominations for her spectacular acting in Friends.

2) Kudrow almost did not play Phoebe

Lisa Kudrow was originally more interested in playing Rachel Green, the part that went to Jennifer Aniston. According to Kudrow she felt a connection to Rachel's part when she read the script, even though she was auditioning for Phoebe. Kudrow admits to having trouble playing the role of Phoebe in her initial days on the set. She did not think she was the right fit for the role. Thankfully she had her costars to encourage and assure her.

3) Lisa's pregnancy was written into the storyline

Lisa Kudrow married Michel Stern in 1995. Three years later she gave birth to their son, Julian. She was the first of the Friends star to become a parent and her pregnancy was written into the storyline of Friends in Season 4. Kudrow's character Phoebe acted as a surrogate for her brother, carrying triplets, in the show.

4) Kudrow almost didn't become an actress

Kudrow had no plans to get into acting, at first. She wanted to follow in her father's footsteps and enter the field of medicine. After graduation, Kudrow worked with her father in medical research and had big plans for her future in the field. She was on her way to getting published. Eventually she found her way into the entertainment business.

5) Who inspired Lisa?

During the early years of her career, Lisa Kudrow was dating the comedian Conan O'Brien. The pair had a profound impact on each other's careers. O'Brien was instrumental in encouraging Kudrow to stick with acting when she was questioning her decisions and Kudrow convinced O'Brien to try his luck with late-night talk shows.

Although Lisa Kudrow has performed in a number of prominent roles on screen, she continues to be recognized worldwide by her character Phoebe Buffay on Friends.

