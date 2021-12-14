'Friends': 5 fashion moments led by Phoebe Buffay

Friends did not only introduce the world to a new standard for friendships and relationships, but it also popularized 90s fashion. To this day, fans recreate looks from the exceptionally popular sitcom. While Rachel and Monica were the ones usually regarded as trend-setting fashionistas on the show, there were times when Phoebe outshone them.

Phoebe Buffay normally appeared as an eccentric, quirky character with an equally bizarre sense of fashion. But take a look at some of the fashion moments where Phoebe stood out.

Here are top 5 fashion moments led by Phoebe Buffay in Friends.

1) Black gown

Still from Friends (Image via Youtube)

Phoebe really turned up the heat in this alluring black gown with a plunging neckline. Nothing can ever go wrong with a simple black dress, which is what makes it a wardrobe staple.

On Friends, Phoebe wore it for a rendezvous with Mike, who she was broken up with at the time. However, she ended up bumping into David, her ex, who had returned from Minsk to win her back. The dress definitely worked wonders for her.

2) Her wedding dress

The shapely and effortlessly beautiful bridal gown Phoebe wore for her wedding definitely added more sparkle to the already smiling bride. The gown, with its unique ribbing and cap sleeves, stole the show for her winter wedding. Princess Consuela Banana Hammock's royal bliss was apparent in this elegant and intricate dress.

3) Velvet blue outfit to seduce Chandler

Still from Friends (Image via Youtube)

In the Friends episode titled "The One Where Everybody Finds Out," Rachel and Phoebe teamed up against Monica and Chandler in an effort to get them to spill the truth about their secret relationship.

To execute their plan, Phoebe volunteered to seduce Chandler while wearing a ravishing velvet blue ensemble. It consisted of a deep blue blouse and skirt, with a dark, patterned bra underneath adding extra glamor to the look.

4) Pink retro look

In season 2, episode 4 of Friends, Phoebe was excited to meet her husband Duncan, who was a gay ice-skater she married to help him get a green card. She sported a retro look with a pink-and-white tweed dress perfectly accessorized with pink earrings and flipped-out locks.

However, to her dismay, Duncan was there to ask her for a divorce because he realized he was, in fact, straight and wanted to get married to another woman. The situation might not have worked in her favor but the dress sure did.

5) Maternity denim outfit

Also Read Article Continues below

Pregnancies are generally uncomfortable and the discomfort becomes especially pronounced if you're carrying triplets. However, Phoebe made it look easy and she did it in style. She introduced a denim maternity outfit as a fashion choice for expectant mothers.

Edited by Prem Deshpande