5 lesser-known facts about Chesapeake Shores' lead actor Jesse Metcalfe

A well-renowned face, Jesse Metcalfe has been in the industry for over a decade, working in various series and movies. Born in Carmel Valley Village of California and raised in Waterford, Connecticut, by Nancy DeMaio and Jeff Metcalfe, Jesse has always had an interest in the arts field.

He is an established actor, a capable guitarist, and a piano player who also likes to dabble in songwriting. He has even composed some of the songs that play in his latest venture, the romantic drama series on Hallmark Channel, Chesapeake Shores.

Jesse Metcalfe in Chesapeake Shores (Image via Hallmark Channel)

Metcalfe became prominent after his role in 2004 as the boy toy character of John Rowland in Desperate Housewives, who gets into an affair with Gabrielle Solis. While he had already played other characters before that, this catapulted him into overnight fame as eye candy.

After many more projects over the years, Metcalfe landed the lead role in the Hallmark production, Chesapeake Shores, opposite Meghan Ory. Chesapeake Shores premiered in 2016 and has aired five seasons to date and a season six, which was released on August 14, 2022.

Although Jesse Metcalfe's character, Trace Riley, took an exit from the show after season five, he had previously been one of the lead characters. With season six already streaming on Hallmark Channel, fans will need to wait to see how the story further develops.

Meanwhile, let's explore some interesting lesser-known facts about the handsome Jesse Metcalfe.

From rehab to fame: 5 interesting facts about the Chesapeake Shores actor Jesse Metcalfe

1) He dropped out of NYU to pursue acting

Jesse Metcalfe with the Lopez-Fitzgeralds cast of Passions (Image via NBC)

Jesse Metcalfe has established himself as a successful artist in the industry with his acting and musical prowess. But his initiation into the acting industry is not popularly known. He has been hailed as an extremely handsome individual, which also dictated most of his early career. So understandably, he was a model before his acting days.

Tisch School of the Arts

Metcalfe got into modeling while he was still in high school in Connecticut and started traveling to New York for his jobs. He signed with an agency and did small jobs with Seventeen Magazine, YM, and some other commercials and campaigns. After high school, he moved to New York and subsequently got into the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts to study film directing and writing.

It was here that he realized his love for acting after taking some acting classes. Metcalfe started giving auditions for different roles and landed his first role for NBC's 1999 supernatural soap opera, Passions, as Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald. With this, he dropped his course at NYU and got full-time into his acting career.

2) He went to rehab for alcohol abuse

Jesse Metcalfe walking out of a Los Angeles bar in April 2008 (Image via INF)

Jesse Metcalfe debuted in the NBC production Passions, where he worked from 1999 to 2004. After this, he landed a role in the ABC production, Desperate Housewives, of the handsome gardener John Rowland, who gets into an affair with Gabrielle Solis, played by Eva Longoria. This proved to be his breakthrough role, also bringing his first feature movie, John Tucker Must Die, which was a cult classic.

At 26, the exposure and the high life took him by surprise. In an interview with i-D, Metcalfe has spoken at length about how his sudden rise to fame felt more like a cage, always under scrutiny and followed by the paparazzi.

In an interview with People Magazine, he talked about his previous lifestyle, which involved a lot of drugs, alcohol, and late-night parties. Later in March 2007, after a three-day bender, he made his way back home, where his mother was staying over. The pain on her face made him realize that he needed to change his life. Metcalfe went to a rehabilitation facility for a month for his alcohol abuse.

3) He fell down from a second-story balcony

Jesse Metcalfe at the 2008 World Music Awards Monaco party (Image via Getty)

Jesse Metcalfe was the host of the 2008 installation of the World Music Awards in Monaco. As is customary for most award shows, there is an after party that celebrates all the winners and creates a platform for everybody to socialize. During the World Music Awards after-party, things took a wild turn as Metcalfe fell 30 feet below from the second-story balcony of a hotel.

Luckily, he avoided fatal injuries and only fractured his fibula in the incident. In an interview, he termed it as a freak accident.

“It was really just a freak accident ... I went to sit back on this railing and just slipped off. I landed on my feet and I broke my leg. I got lucky.”

4) His run-in with gossip and controversy

In 2008, TMZ shared a video of Metcalfe, which showed him getting punched in the face by a man outside a nightclub. The man was later confirmed to be British singer and rapper Mams Taylor. The video showed Metcalfe standing outside Boulevard 3, a nightclub in L.A., with Taryn Manning and her then-boyfriend Taylor. They get into an altercation, followed by Taylor landing a punch on a baffled Metcalfe.

In May 2022, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a post on their subsidiary page, RevealMoi, which insinuated that the actor had hooked up with somebody who alleged that he was self-obsessed and was having problems with Hallmark. After Metcalfe commented on the post that it was a lie, DeuxMoi made a public apology and cleared that these were based on unverified mail.

5) He broke off his 10 year long engagement

Metcalfe with ex-fiance Cara Santana (Image via Getty)

Jesse Metcalfe is undeniably attractive and has played that role on screen multiple times and to perfection. His love life has also been something to take note of. Metcalfe dated British pop star Nadine Coyle of the girl band, Girls Aloud, from 2006 to 2008. After that, he entered into a relationship with Cara Santana in 2009 and got engaged in 2016. But in January 2020, the couple called it quits.

Metcalfe with his current partner Corin Jamie-Lee Clarke (Image via @realjessemetcalfe/ Instagram)

Metcalfe has since gotten into a relationship with Corie Jamie-Lee Clarke, a Vancouver model with the Numa Network.

These were some of the interesting tidbits about the Chesapeake Shores actor. If you are a fan of this handsome hunk, you'll have to wait since there is currently no news of the actor's upcoming projects.

Edited by Shreya Das