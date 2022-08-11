5 romantic-drama shows like Chesapeake Shores

Chesapeake Shores is a drama series based on Sherryl Woods' novel series of the same name. The five-season show debuted on the Hallmark Channel on August 14, 2016.

Chesapeake Shores follows a career-oriented woman, Abby O'Brien (Meghan Ory), who moves to New York from her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. When she takes a trip back home, she has to confront her past which leads to some introspection about her life in New York.

The series peaked in popularity during the pandemic, serving as an escape with its scenic shots, lively acting by the ensemble cast and its premise surrounding the warmth of home, family and relationships. The final sixth season, with a total of ten episodes, will be released soon on August 14.

Check out these similar shows after you've finished season 6 of Chesapeake Shores.

Country Comfort and 4 other romantic-dramas like Chesapeake Shores

1) Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias is an American romantic drama series, which premiered on Netflix on May 19, 2020. The show has two seasons and has just been renewed for a third. Like Chesapeake Shores, the series is also based on novels written by Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias is set in the small Southern town of Serenity and follows close-knit childhood friends as they juggle relationships, family, and careers.

This feel-good romantic-drama will keep you tuned in as it does a wonderful job at portraying the charm of this small town and its people's intricately interwoven lives.

2) Virgin River

Virgin River is a romantic drama series based on the the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. The show premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019. Its fourth season was released recently on July 20, 2022.

The show revolves around a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a small town in Northern California, seeking a fresh start. The story will hook you in from start to finish with stellar performances and Hallmark-esque scenic cinematography, also seen on Chesapeake Shores.

Catch this serene and comforting series on Netflix!

3) Country Comfort

Slightly different from the shows mentioned above, Country Comfort is a musical-comedy series that premiered on Netflix on March 19, 2021 and was canceled after one season. The show follows Bailey, a country singer who is at a crossroads in her career as she takes up a job as a nanny for cowboy Beau and his five children.

The ensemble cast showcased their musical talent brilliantly along with their heart-felt performances in the series. If you're seeking out a show with the same cozy, small town-goodness vibes as Chesapeake Shores, definitely checkout Country Comfort on Netflix.

4) Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane is an American drama series based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name. The series premiered on February 3, 2021 on Netflix. Firefly Lane's story revolves around the lives of Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), two teenage girls who become inseparable friends. The timeline of the show shifts between the 1970s and the early-2000s, as it depicts their ups and downs throughout thirty years.

The show was renewed for a second season earlier this year. Fans are excited to see this deeply emotional tale of lasting female friendship move on to its next chapter. The show is moving and quite heavy at times but will ultimately feel like a warm hug, similar to the shows mentioned above.

5) Gilmore Girls

The cult-classic, Gilmore Girls is an American comedy-drama television series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. The show debuted on October 5, 2000, on WB. The show ran for seven seasons and concluded on May 15, 2007.

Its official IMDb description reads:

A dramedy centering around the relationship between a thirtysomething single mother and her teen daughter living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The show takes the cake as one of the most comforting, heartwarming yet incredibly real portrayals of relationships in close-knit small towns like Stars Hollow. A wonderful mix of witty humor and drama, Gilmore Girls makes for a perfect feel-good watch.

The sixth season of Chesapeake Shores will be released soon on August 14 on Hallmark.

