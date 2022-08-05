La Brea crash: Kayla Nicole and Miracle Watts' death rumors debunked 

Five people were killed and eight were admitted to the hospital following a volatile car crash in La Brea, Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash reportedly took place just before 2 pm at an intersection in the Windsor Hill area. Law enforcement agencies have since revealed that a pregnant woman, an infant, and two others were killed in the crash after a fire ensued.

As the horrific incident continues to gain traction online, netizens are flooding social media with faux death rumors. Netizens claimed that pregnant content creator Kayla Nicole and fellow influencer Miracle Watts were a part of the La Brea car crash. However, the two internet personalities have since debunked the claims.

ivy @ivyphobic I’m really boutta be sick y’all need to stop playing with these people. Kayla Nicole is not dead I’m really boutta be sick y’all need to stop playing with these people. Kayla Nicole is not dead

CHURCH GIRL @theelexxfactor Miracle Watts just posted now everybody stfu, stop making false narratives, and pray for all of those involved in the crash my goodness Miracle Watts just posted now everybody stfu, stop making false narratives, and pray for all of those involved in the crash my goodness

Today, Miracle Watts took to her Instagram story and posted:

“I Am Ok. Thanks For Everyone Concerned. & Let’s keep those who were involved in that crash today in our prayers.”

Miracle Watt's recent Instagram story (Image via miraclewatts00/Instagram)

Kayla Nicole’s partner Luhkye took to his Instagram account to confirm that Nicole was not a part of the car crash. In an Instagram story. he wrote:

“I don’t why y’all saying Kayla was in a car accident that’s false please stop believing everything you see on the internet.”

Kayla Nicole's partner uploaded an Instagram story confirmed Kayla Nicole was safe (Image via luhkye/Instagram)

How did the jarring La Brea car crash take place?

According to Fox News, officials believe that a Mercedes-Benz was traveling at high speed and jumped a red light which resulted in the crash. The vehicle slams into six other cars, leading to multiple cars bursting into flames.

One of the witnesses who survived the La Brea car crash told People magazine that she had to escape her vehicle as quickly as possible. She added:

“All of a sudden, I heard a big explosion, but as I was trying to turn around, the flames just went over everybody. The flames went over my whole car and they told me to jump out of my car ... because I was trying to get out of my car, to go to the gas pump. And I jumped out of my car and just left my car sitting right there.”

Another unidentified witness spoke to the Times and said that she witnessed the car crash from a United Oil gas station. She said:

“I was getting out, had got gas. All of a sudden that Mercedes is coming at me on ... fire. I didn't have any time to think about it. It hit my car. I veered, hit the bench on the side.”

Images from the scene showed two burned vehicles, one of which was split in half. Speaking about the crash, the California Highway Patrol said, “it almost looks like a war zone.”

Shane @theshanerooom That accident on Slauson/La Brea really puts into perspective how we should be thanking God every time we make it home safely, it’s sad that no matter how careful you are on the road it’s always some idiot speeding. Prayers out to those affected by the crash That accident on Slauson/La Brea really puts into perspective how we should be thanking God every time we make it home safely, it’s sad that no matter how careful you are on the road it’s always some idiot speeding. Prayers out to those affected by the crash ❤️

MarlaTellez @MarlaTellez



La Brea and Slauson



At least 6 dead, including pregnant woman and infant, following fiery multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills. La Brea and Slauson. Massive scene and response from @LAFD LAPD CHP and @LACoSheriff

ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪩👽🐝 @catrisej 🏾 praying for the victims of the crash on la brea and slauson. that video has me sick to my stomach praying for the victims of the crash on la brea and slauson. that video has me sick to my stomach💔 🙏🏾

Eight people were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in La Brea. Details about the same had not been released at the time of writing this article. Two adults and six children suffered minor injuries, and five others were declared dead on the scene.

The woman who was driving the Mercedes-Benz reportedly survived the La Brea car crash and has since been taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries. Fox News reported that the person driving the Benz is likely to be met with charges.

