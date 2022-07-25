Is Jason Momoa okay? Aquaman star survives head-on collision in motorcycle accident

American actor Jason Momoa was involved in an automobile accident over the weekend, but no one was seriously injured.

As per TMZ, the 42-year-old actor's car collided with a motorcycle on July 24, while he was driving on the Old Topanga Canyon Road near Calabasas, California. The incident happened around a curve when the two vehicles hit each other while driving in the opposite direction.

Reportedly, the motorbike rider strayed into Momoa's lane, struck the left side of his 1970 Oldsmobile muscle car, rebounded off his windshield, and went airborne, but landed standing straight.

A video, which went viral online, showed the Aquaman star walking around the site of the accident while emergency services tended to the biker behind him. As per news outlet Metro, authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

The authorities concerned told the outlet that the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to treat some minor injuries, including his thumb and bruised leg.

Jason Momoa reportedly helped the motorcyclist after the collision

In a statement obtained by media outlet The Independent, the California Highway Patrol revealed that the accident occurred around 11 am between Momoa and the biker identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, 21.

"As a result of this collision, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle. After the collision, Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 911."

Jason Momoa is reportedly not injured and no one is to blame for the accident.

The news of the Dune star comes a day after he shared a post on his Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of his second Harley Davidson association while shooting for his forthcoming unscripted docuseries, On the Roam.

"So excited to share my second @harleydavidson collection with you all . inspired by my love for vintage bikes and my home. we shot everything while racing in the dirt with my friends filming our new show On The Roam can’t wait for you to see. I hope u enjoy the collection everything looks better dirty."

Jason Momoa rose to fame by starring in HBO's drama series, Game of Thrones, where he played the role of Khal Drogo opposite Emilia Clarke. He is also known for playing Arthur Curry in DC Cinematic Universe film Aquaman.

He will next appear in Slumberland, The Last Manhunt, Fast X, Minecraft, and Cliffhanger.

Jason Momoa will also reprise his role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan. The forthcoming film's starcast includes Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison and Dolph Lundgren.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 17, 2023.

