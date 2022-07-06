Los Angeles Winnetka crash: Multi-vehicle collision leaves three dead and seven injured

Three people lost their lives in a tragic three-vehicle collision that took place in Winnetka, Los Angeles, on Sunday, July 3, evening. The accident took place on W. Vanowen Street, where a Ford Explorer, allegedly speeding at 65 to 75 miles per hour, ran into a speed dip and lost control. The vehicle then collided with two other vehicles, as seen in the now-available surveillance camera footage of the accident.

Three people reported dead in the Los Angeles vehicle crash

Three out of the four occupants of the car were ejected due to the impact of the collision and pronounced dead on the spot. The fourth passenger, saved by his seat belt, was taken to a nearby medical facility. All three dead passengers were male and relatively young, with one of them being 25 years old and the other two being around 30 years old.

Other victims of the crash include a pregnant woman and her husband who were traveling in the opposite direction and a parked pickup truck with four occupants. All were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Andrew Neiman of the Los Angeles Police Department said:

"The speed limit is 35. So based on the speed, that Explorer lost control, actually traveling on the westbound lanes of traffic and collided with a Toyota Tacoma truck with four occupants. That caused the Ford Explorer to start rolling over. It then collided with another vehicle, an Audi."

He also asked the public to be watchful of the speed they drive at as road accidents are on the rise.

2021 recorded the highest death toll on Los Angeles streets in the last 20 years

The streets of Los Angeles have not been very safe for quite some time, with 2021 recording the highest death toll in a year from street accidents in the last 20 years. A total of 294 people lost their lives due to road accidents, a 22% increase from the previous year's numbers.

With Los Angeles boasting a huge population and a mammoth number of vehicles on the roads, it is crucial for everyone to be careful. As per the data available, there are over 7.5 million cars, trucks, and motorcycles registered in LA County. On the other hand, half a million commuters drive into LA County for work every day.

In the roughly 6 years since L.A. launched its Vision Zero program to end traffic deaths by 2025, city streets have become even deadlier — especially for pedestrians.



In the roughly 6 years since L.A. launched its Vision Zero program to end traffic deaths by 2025, city streets have become even deadlier — especially for pedestrians.

L.A.'s leaders have directed the city controller to audit the program.

In 2015, LA officials launched a project called 'Vision Zero' that promised to reduce the number of casualties in road accidents to zero. Going by the rising number of accidents, the project doesn't seem to be going well.

Most casualties are people riding lighter vehicles like bicycles or pedestrians. Shockingly, road accidents happen to be the primary cause of death among children in Los Angeles.

