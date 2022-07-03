Who is Kathy Bieber? Justin Bieber's grandma escapes fatal car crash

Justin Bieber's grandmother Kathy Bieber escaped a deadly car crash in Ontario this weekend. The Sorry singer is from Ontario and has family ties in the region.

TMZ was the first to report the incident that initially surfaced in a Facebook group called Stratford Cruises.

A photo of the aftermath of the crash was shared in the group, with the poster asking if anyone in the community knew who the vehicle belonged to. This is when a user called Brandan Steven stated that the car belonged to Kathy Bieber, who also happens to be Justin's grandmother.

Kathy Bieber is Justin Bieber's step-grandmother

Brandan Steven, who might also be related to Justin Bieber, commented on the image, saying that he was with Kathy at the time of the crash. He commented:

"I was the one driving when this happened, my grandmother, Kathy Bieber was the owner of it in the passenger."

On being inquired about how the accident happened, he said:

"We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us. Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70. Wasn’t good had to pull my grandmother out of car, could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut."

Pictures on Kathy's account show that she did, in fact, own a very similar vehicle. However, she hasn't made any comment on the incident.

Juntin Bieber with his paternal grandparents (Image via justinbieber.fandom.com)

According to reports, Kathy is Jeremy Bieber's stepmother and wife of the late George Bieber. Jeremy is Justin's biological father, which makes Kathey his step-grandmother. The singer has some pictures with George and Kathy taken a few years ago.

According to a 2013 article published by the New York Daily News, the singer was not close to his paternal grandparents. In the article, Justin Bieber's late grandfather George had said:

“He will always be my grandson and I am, and will always be, so proud of him. It’s just sad he is not a bigger part of our life, but I guess he is just too busy right now.”

It was also revealed that Kathy had to work at a factory after George was disabled due to a work-related back injury.

Justin Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The pop singer posted a video on his Instagram account earlier this month, sharing the news with his followers. The artist is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has paralyzed the right side of his face.

In the video, Justin Bieber showed how he wasn't able to blink his right eye or move his lips on the same side.

The 28-year-old stated that he needs to rest until he can get back to work. He said:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.”

He also shared that the condition has made it hard for him to eat properly, and asked his fans for prayers. He added:

"Been getting progressively harder to eat which has been extremely frustrating, please pray for me"

However, he comforted his fans by saying that the condition wasn't permanent and that he was doing various facial exercises prescribed by the doctor to help him get better. He won't be taking part in any kind of tour or show until he recovers completely.

