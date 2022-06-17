“He's going to be totally fine”: Hailey Bieber shares update on Justin Bieber’s condition, says health scares brought them closer

Hailey Bieber appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, June 15, and informed viewers that her husband, Justin Bieber, was doing well following his recent diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. She said:

“He’s going to be totally fine. This is just a really out-of-nowhere, weird situation. It takes time to heal from.”

Justin Bieber's diagnosis and Hailey Bieber's update

Justin Bieber revealed on June 10 that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has led to him being unable to move half of his face. He canceled his upcoming shows and posted a video showing how it was impossible for him to move the paralyzed part of his face. He said that he needed to get some rest and he planned to get back on stage as soon as possible.

Some of the singer’s fans chose to express their discontent with Justin canceling the shows. The singer said in response:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not able of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.”

Justin’s video shows him facing a lot of trouble when attempting facial movements, and he also said that he could not eat due to the paralysis. He has been asked to do facial exercises, as per Justin, and it seems that he cannot provide any confirmation as to how much time is required for his recovery.

However, Hailey Bieber recently revealed on Live With Kelly & Ryan that Justin will recover with time. She acknowledged that the situation came out of the blue, but assured everyone that he was going to be fine.

Furthermore, Hailey Bieber disclosed during her appearance on Good Morning America that the couple's health struggles have only made them stronger in the recent months. She said:

“And I think that the silver lining of it honestly is that it brings us a lot closer, because you’re going through it together, you’re there for each other, you’re supporting each other, and there’s just something that really bonds you through, through these times.”

Hailey Bieber has also struggled with health problems recently

Hailey Bieber had to undergo a heart procedure in March 2022. Speaking about her health struggle, she said that her blood clot passed through a hole in her heart and went into her brain.

Hailey recently told Ryan Seacrest that Justin took good care of her when she was at the hospital.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got stronger following their health issues (Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She also spoke about how her transparency regarding her sudden health problem opened up avenues for important conversations.

“I think going through it very publicly, in front of a lot of people, it kind of forces you in a way to just be upfront about what is going on, so that people understand what you’re going through. And I think it opened up a lot of really amazing and important conversations.”

Hailey said that she feels surgery following the surgery, but she still needs some time to recover fully. She mentioned that she is currently not on any medication.

