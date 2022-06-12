Fact Check: Did Justin Bieber get Ramsay Hunt Syndrome from Covid 19 vaccination

After Justin Bieber shared the emotional news of his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, many fans trooped on to social media to express their shock and worries about the state of his health.

However, many anti-vaxxers immediately launched investigative mode, trying to connect the dots between his ailment and COVID-19 vaccination.

Bieber’s viral and touching announcement had many linking the facial paralysis he currently suffers to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Netizens have been speculating on whether there are any connections between Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and the booster shot.

Bieber contracts Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber’s failing health made it to social media after the award-winning singer took it upon himself to let fans know why he canceled some of his slated shows. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Bieber showed an up-close view of his face, with an affected part visibly unmoving.

The Cold Water singer explained that he had contracted a virus that attacks the nerves in his ear, leaving half of his face paralyzed. The star explained his inability to smile or even move one of his eyes.

Although Bieber did not indicate or mention that the COVID-19 vaccine shot was a factor in his facial paralysis, some netizens made posts and insinuated that the immunization must have resulted in the music star’s ailment. Some of the posts read:

“People will live by the Jab and some will die by the Jab. The consequences of getting the vaccine are starting to show. #Shingles are being disguised as #monkeypox and so is this ‘virus’ #RamsayHuntSyndrome that #JustinBieber has.

“Justin Bieber got that disease from the Covid 19 vaccine , they are NOT safe.”

E🫶🏻 @emaryxlove the denial is way too deep everybody pretending Justin bieber isn’t vaccine injuredthe denial is way too deep everybody pretending Justin bieber isn’t vaccine injured 😬 the denial is way too deep

Daniel Day @DanielDay_T Justin Bieber is facing the side effects of the vaccine right now… #RamsayHuntSyndrome Justin Bieber is facing the side effects of the vaccine right now… #RamsayHuntSyndrome

Did Beiber contract RHS from COVID vaccination?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS), also known as Herpes Zoster Oticus, is a shingles infection that affects facial nerves, leading to paralysis and hearing defects. RHS is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is known to cause chicken pox.

Health researchers Oscar Hou In Chou, Charlene Jane Woo, and Bernard Yung Cheung from the department of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong once penned an article on the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. This article is quoted as 'evidence' of Bieber contracting RHS because of the vaccine.

The article outlines the health issues of a middle-aged man who received the vaccine. According to the research piece, the patient, aged 37, was healthy before getting the vaccine.

However, two days after the first dose, he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The man who developed vesicles and a canal in his right ear started feeling pain and fever.

It soon resulted in tinnitus and eventual hearing loss. The patient also experienced numbness of the tongue and facial palsy. The researchers made their deductions from the viewpoint that his symptoms began to show after vaccination. The research article read:

“As his symptoms developed 2 days after vaccination, we suspected that the vaccination triggered RHS. This would be the first reported case of RHS after COVID-19 vaccination.”

So far, this is the first and only case of facial paralysis reported post-COVID-19 vaccination. The researchers concluded that the vaccine could have triggered VZV in the patient. However, it is tentative to point out that Chou, Woo, and Cheung only pointed out a rare case of RHS after vaccination. The trio did not conclude that COVID-19 vaccines caused the paralysis.

In Bieber's case, we do not know if he has been vaccinated. It can only be assumed that Bieber was vaccinated before his February 2022 concerts due to the WHO guidelines on gatherings, and even if that were the case, he would have received the shots last year. Also, RHS can only be triggered after a patient has chicken pox. It cannot occur without a previous chickenpox infection.

Techarp confirmed that Justin Bieber did not get Ramsay Hunt Syndrome due to the COVID-19 vaccine. This is because only the varicella-zoster virus can cause this condition.

