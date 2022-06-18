Justin Bieber postpones remaining June and early July shows of US tour in wake of Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

American singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of his summer tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Earlier this month, the singer revealed that he was suffering from a rare neurological disorder that caused temporary facial paralysis.

Bieber had previously postponed his tour dates that were slated to take place in the second week of June, after noticing that his sickness was getting worse.

The singer has now postponed the full run of dates in the US and plans to go ahead with the European leg of his shows.

In a statement, a Live Nation spokesperson said:

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”

Fans can get their refunds at the point of purchase, with rescheduled dates likely to be announced soon.

What is Justin Bieber suffering from?

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber first spoke about his experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in an Instagram video that was posted on June 11.

“As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves. ”

In the video, the artist shows how he is unable to move his eyes and lips on the paralysed side of his face. Before announcing his disease, the singer noted:

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse.”

This is not the first time the Justice Tour has been delayed

Originally slated to begin on May 14, 2020 in Seattle, The Justice World Tour was formerly known as The Changes Tour and The Justin Bieber World Tour. The fourth world tour by the artist, this was in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums, titled Changes and Justice, that were released in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The tour has been delayed and rescheduled several times due to Covid-19, with dates being moved to 2021 and then to 2022. The tour officially began on February 18, 2022 in San Diego and is likely to see another extension due to the singer’s sickness.

