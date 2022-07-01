What are Hailey Bieber's 'glazed doughnut' nails? How to get the model's manicure revealed 

Fans can now replicate Hailey Bieber's "glazed doughnut" nails, thanks to her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. The sugar-covered dessert has become a brand symbol for the model, showing up in the promotional imagery for her newly launched skincare line, Rhode Skin.

Hailey Beiber is recognized for her chic style and aesthetics and her love for all things "glazed." From skin to nails, she likes to keep things glossy and minimal.

Followers have long noticed Hailey's pearlescent manicure on the red carpet and can now easily recreate it at home.

Followers can get "glazed doughnut" nail manicure by using specific products listed by Hailey Bieber's nail artist

At first glance, the nails look simple with pearly white paint, but there's more to the simple-looking manicure. It has a metallic shine that doesn't take away attention from other components of Hailey Bieber's outfit.

Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who created the glazed doughnut nails, shared the process behind getting the milky white look.

Here is a list of products needed to recreate the look at home:

OPI GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat, $25 OPI GelColor in Funny Bunny, $23 OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat, $9 OPI Chrome Effects in Tin Man Can, $28 OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat, $20 UV nail paint curing lamp, price varies according to brand and specifications

The first step in getting the manicure is prepping. Nails must be cut, styled, and buffed before the first layer of the base coat.

Zola uses OPI GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat and cures it under the UV lamp. It is important to remember that every kind of gel polish needs to be treated under a UV lamp.

After the base coat, apply a thin layer of Funny Bunny and cure. Follow it with Chrome Effects No-Cleanse top coat and cure it again.

Apply a very small amount of OPI Chrome Effects Powder in Tin Man Can and rub it with the application brush provided with the product.

Finish it off with a layer of OPI Stay Shiny Top Coat and cure it for the last time to seal everything nicely.

Zola also posted a pink version of the manicure, where she replaced Funny Bunny with Presto #098 mixed with a clear gel.

Readers who are not confident about their nail painting skills can buy the products and ask an interested nail technician to help them with the process.

How does Hailey Bieber achieve her glazed skin look?

Hailey Bieber has perpetually hydrated and healthy skin. Being a skincare enthusiast, the model has created a brand that will help provide her followers too with gleaming skin.

She recently shared her skincare routine on Harper's BAZAAR's YouTube channel. The model's skincare regimen begins with double-cleansing. She used One Love Organic Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil followed by The Ordinary Squalane cleanser to remove every bit of makeup from her face. She tones her skin with the Environ Botanical Infused Moisturizing Toner.

Hailey Beiber then follows up by applying Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid to her face and gently massaging it into her skin. She tops it off with the Rhode Barrier Restore Cream and finishes it with the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far