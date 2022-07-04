Who was Jake Mclean? Lauren Goodger's ex boyfriend dies in car crash, TOWIE cast member Yazmin Oukhellou left with serious injuries

English TV personality Lauren Goodger's ex-boyfriend Jake Mclean passed away in a tragic accident in Turkey, with his partner Yazmin Oukhellou seriously injured in the same.

As per news outlet Daily Mail, the 33-year-old was driving in Turkey's Bodrum when he lost control of his car and veered off a cliff. Emergency services rushed to the spot, but Mclean couldn't be saved.

His 28-year-old partner, Yazmin Oukhellou, is currently being treated in a hospital intensive care unit.

All you need to know about Lauren Goodger's ex-boyfriend, Jake Mclean

Jake Mclean rose to fame after he started dating The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Lauren Goodger in 2012. The pair, who met on Twitter, had an on-and-off relationship for four years, until they split up for good.

As per the Daily Mail, the now-deceased celebrity had a criminal record. In 2008, he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after tricking his way into a mother's home and overpowering her before a masked group stormed in and looted the family home.

Mclean, who was 18 at the time, conned his way into the house while pretending to be a real estate agent. While he posed as an agent, five other members of his group entered the home wearing masks, carrying fake pistols and terrorizing them with death threats if they cried for help.

Reportedly, he only served half of his punishment and was in policy custody for other crimes.

In 2013, Lauren Goodger confessed that she knew about Jake's troubles with the law in the past but was inclined to ignore them.

"Jake told me about his past. I could see how much he regretted his actions. I try to take people as I find them."

News of Jake Mclean's death shocked everyone, with a source telling the publication that Lauren, who is pregnant at the time, is "devastated" by her former lover's untimely death. The insider also said:

"It's a complete tragedy and a total loss of life. Everyone is in shock and hoping Yazmin makes a full recovery."

In 2019, Mclean and TOWIE star Yazmin Oukhellou made headlines for their relationship.

Yazmin and Mclean, who had been together on and off since May 2021, began dating after the former broke up with her long-time boyfriend James Lock.

She shifted to Dubai in 2021 with Mclean but split up with him in January itself after she found out that he had been cheating on her with Love Island alum Ellie Jones.

Certain sources close to the 28-year-old star revealed to the Daily Mail that her relationship with Mclean was "toxic" at times.

As of now, it is not known when the duo got back together or their purpose of visiting Turkey.

