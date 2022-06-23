Kim Min-kyu in a shocking confession says he used to train with SEVENTEEN

Business Proposal actor Kim Min-kyu revealed in an interview with MBC's Radio Star that he used to train with the popular K-pop idol group SEVENTEEN. Apparently, he was training to eventually become a member of some group, but realized that he is not extremely skilled at singing or dancing. He realized he loved acting more.

The actor has played supporting roles in several shows, including So I Married an Anti-fan and Snowdrop, most recently. The actor continues to leave fans swooning over him on social media, and this recent confession has them further excited.

Kim Min-kyu's success has led to the actor appearing on several shows for media promotions, including Radio Star.

Here, the actor revealed his past connection to SEVENTEEN and how he almost became a K-pop idol.

Kim Min-kyu reveals he is a bad dancer

Speaking about his time training as an idol, the Business Proposal actor revealed:

"I trained to become a singer for a brief period. To become a member of a group.”

At this point, the hosts and other guests asked which group he’d trained to join, and he humbly replied:

“I don’t know if I would have necessarily been in that group, but there are people that I trained together with. They’re SEVENTEEN. I was only a trainee for a month."

The actor also stated that his interest in acting had always been present, but he was aware of his disadvantages in singing and dancing. He said,

"I wasn’t extremely good at singing to the extent of becoming a singer, and I’m really bad at dancing. I also had a thirst for acting that never went away.”

For fans of reality tv shows such as I Can See Your Voice, the news of this actor having trained with K-pop idols wouldn't come as a surprise. He had taken part in this reality show to sing alongside amateur and trained singers.

Kim Min-kyu's other works

One of actor Kim Min-kyu's works before Business Proposal had been Nevertheless, The lead actors of the show — Song Kang and Han So-hee — became extremely popular for their performance in this show. Kim Min-kyu plays a short cameo in this show. He also plays the supporting role of Sooyoung's colleague in So I Married an Anti-fan.

He also played the role of the second male lead Kang Ji-wook in Backstreet Rookie, starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim You-jung in lead roles.

The actor will next be seen in Pontifex Lembrary. The show will be based on a webcomic and is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of 2023. As of now, other cast members of the show have not been revealed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far