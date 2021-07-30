Nevertheless may see Yang Hye-ji lose screen time because of Kim Min-gwi’s scandal

Nevertheless, starring Song Kang and Han So-hee in lead roles, is one of the most popular K-pop shows. However, because of Kim Min-gwi’s cheating scandal, viewers might find Yang Hye-ji missing from the show.

Kim Min-gwi plays the role of Nam Kyu-hyun, and Yang Hye-ji plays Bit-na in Nevertheless. Bit-na is a free-spirited art student who loves physical dalliances more than romance and love. But Kyu-hyun is exactly the opposite of her, and also in love with Bit-na.

This difference in their worldviews gave rise to an interesting relationship dynamic on the show. As a result of their chemistry, their screen time increased. Fans of Bit-na were happy to see this change.

Why will the screen time of Yang Hye-ji decrease in Nevertheless?

Due to Kim Min-gwi's cheating scandal, JTBC announced that Kim Min-gwi's parts would be edited starting July 31. While Kim Min-gwi may or may not deserve to be on the show, fans are worried that Yang Hye-ji will also be cut from the show.

Decreasing her screen time would also be disappointing because she is one of the many characters that add depth to this show. Fans have now taken to social networking sites and community cafes to campaign for Bit-na to remain a common fixture in Nevertheless.

Fans of Nevertheless want the showrunners and JTBC to think of a way to keep Bit-na in the show. They want her to be more than Na-bi's classmate. Viewers want to see an independent character with her own arc similar to Na-bi's other classmates like Yoon Sol and Seo Ji-wan.

Audience opinion about the character potentially losing screen time ranges between 'Bit Na didn't do anything wrong, I feel so bad,' and 'Actress Yang Hye Ji now gets smaller screen time.'

Kim Min-gwi's scandal began with an anonymous online post by an individual who claimed to be the girlfriend of the actor. This post alleged that Kim Min-gwi had cheated on his girlfriend of six years and had also broken COVID-19 protocols to do so.

The post resulted in a public shock. Kim Min-gwi's agency released a controversial statement that led to more trolling and backlash. In a statement, the Nevertheless actor's agency accepted that he cheated but denied that any laws were broken. Following the statement, JTBC decided to edit Kim Min-gwi out of Nevertheless without further delay.

At the moment, it is unclear if this decision will affect the show's premise. In the previous episode of Nevertheless, a conversation between Jane-eon and Kyu-hyun indicated that the show might dig further into Kyu-Hyun and Bit-na's relationship. The goal was to show different sides of the same story.

Bit-na and Jan-eon are similar in their views about exclusive dating. Na-bi and Kyu-hyun are souls that want a single partner to love and rely on. Hence, there is great potential for parallels to be drawn between different gender roles in a relationship. But the scandal has changed everything. Only time will tell how the show turns out.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen