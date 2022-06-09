Business Proposal star Kim Min-gyu to host his first solo fan meeting in Thailand

On June 8, it was confirmed that Business Proposal star Kim Min-gyu is all set to host his first-ever solo fan meeting in Thailand on June 11 and 12.

Earlier in May, the talented actor hosted a successful fan meeting in Japan. He prepared many exciting activities to surprise his fans, including answering interesting fan questions. By doing sit-ups, he broke a new record.

Fans are excited to meet the actor, who recently starred in Netflix’s super hit rom-com drama Business Proposal as Cha Sung-hoon, Kang Tae-mu’s loyal secretary and right hand, who is a quiet and diligent young man.

He falls in love with Shin Ha-ri’s best friend and Kang Tae-mu’s prospective bride Jin Young-seo. Viewers loved his crackling chemistry with Seol In-ah, who portrayed Jin Young-seo. Clips of their romantic moments were widely shared and loved on social media.

Kim Min-gyu will hold a fan meeting in Thailand for the very first time

The meet, Kim MinGue The 1st Fan Meeting "PROPOSAL," will be held in Thailand for two consecutive days on June 11 and 12 at 6 pm at MCC Hall, The Mall, Bangkapi.

Tickets will be available via Thaiticketmajor and priced at 5,700, 4,200, and 3,200 baht, which will also include details of the seating plan, special privileges, and the rules for participating in the event, held following Covid-19 measures.

Fans who will pay 5,700 baht will receive a hand card, group photo, signed poster, and official poster. Those who will pay 4,200 baht and 3,200 will receive a group photo, a signed poster, and an official poster. He will leave for Thailand on June 9.

Kim Min-gyu to begin filming for High Priest Rembrary

Kim Min-gyu has been confirmed to star in a new drama titled High Priest Rembrary. The drama is adapted from the web novel titled Holy Idol. The fantasy-romance drama revolves around a high priest who possesses the body of an unknown K-pop idol, Woo Yeon-woo.

Kim Min-gyu will take on the exciting and challenging role of Rembrary, a high-priest from another world who has come to earth to fight the demon king. However, he realizes he is now in the body of a handsome, young K-pop idol Woo Yeon-woo.

It will be interesting to see how Rembrary adjusts to this new avatar, and fans are excited to see the Business Proposal star in a new avatar. High Priest Rembrary is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023.

More information about Kim Min-gyu

The handsome and talented actor debuted in the tvN drama Monstar in a cameo role. Since then, he has acted in many notable dramas, including Signal, Because This is my First Life, Rain or Shine, Perfume, Queen: Love and War, and more recently, Snowdrop.

He is also slated to hold an exhibition, “My Art, Your Art,” with graffiti artist M.Chat from June 10 to June 26.

