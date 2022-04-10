Business Proposal star Kim Min-kyu gained a whooping 15 kg for his role

The SBS drama Business Proposal not only broke many viewership rating records since its debut back in February but also continues to be one of the reigning shows on Netflix.

The major share of the credit goes to its talented cast who completely embraced their characters, the prime example of which is actor Kim Min-kyu who gained around 15 kgs for his role as Cha Sung-hoon to become the series' perfect example of what an ideal boyfriend means.

Kim Min-kyu reveals he wanted to synchronize his

Business Proposal character with the webtoon

As many would know, the series is based on the webtoon of the same name by HaeHwa. When Kim Min-yu sat down to contemplate his character, he immediately noticed that the male characters in the webtoon had “really nice bodies and they were perfect”.

In a recent interview, he said:

“So I thought if this was to be dramatized, the synchronization of the characters had to match.”

As per the actor, the synchronization between the characters in the webtoon and their on-screen was “too perfect” and went on to explain how he increased his weight to 75 kg to fit the image of his character in the SBS drama:

"I gained 15 kg (33 lbs). I really worked hard on my diet. I ate six meals a day, I ate beef and chicken trying to gain muscle. During the week before filming the scene where I undressed, I only ate chicken breasts. I worked a lot on creating a fit body through dieting. I wanted to transform my image from a young guy to more manly and sexy."

Fans have given Kim Min-kyu’s dedication a 10/10 as even though his Sung-hoon is a supporting character, he steals the spotlight and wins the hearts of viewers. The actor further added that he is “happy and thankful” for all the positive feedback and reviews that have come his way since the drama aired. He was quoted saying:

"I am so happy and thankful. I tried to change the image I had through this drama. and I feel like it was a meaningful time because of the effort I put in so I am very happy."

Kim Min-kyu knows why Business Proposal ended up being so popular

Anyone who has followed the weekly progress of Business Proposal or just binged all 12 episodes in one go already knows that it has numerous strong aspects contributing to its overall success. It’s not just the chemistry between the show's lead and second lead characters but also the brilliant performances by its supporting actors and the general vibe of the show. This was also highlighted by Kim Min-kyu during the chat:

"I think this drama was popular because of the comfort and the comical reliefs it has. Also, I think a lot of people were able to empathize with the drama because it deals with dating within the company. So, it seems more realistic to a certain point. Also, I think that the comical reliefs and the humor that is familiar in Korea were refreshing to the viewers overseas."

All episodes of Business Proposal are available on Netflix.

