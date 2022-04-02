Jason Momoa as 'The Crow' resurfaces online amid Bill Skarsgård's casting in reboot

Plans to develop a reboot of 1994’s The Crow were stuck in developmental limbo for years until Aquaman star Jason Momoa and The Nun director Corin Hardy were roped in by Sony Pictures to bring the project to the limelight. However, Momoa announced his exit from the project in May 2018.

Following this, the cursed project was stuck once again in “developmental hell” until recently. On April 1, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the studio had greenlighted a new take on the reboot, with It star Bill Skarsgård being roped in to play the lead role of Eric Draven. As per the publication, Ghost in the Shell (2017) director Rupert Sanders has been brought in to helm the project.

Although reports of this new project dropped on April 1, fans of the original classic did not prevent themselves from being divided about the upcoming project. Furthermore, the announcement of this The Crow reboot is coincidentally just a day after the original Eric Draven actor Brandon Lee’s 29th death anniversary.

Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ look trends as fans are left divided after Bill Skarsgård’s casting report

Soon after reports of the reboot came about, shots of the test footage of Jason Momoa as the titular character resurfaced online. The Hawaiian actor stated that the character was his “dream role” while announcing his departure from the project. In a May 2018 Instagram post, Momoa wrote:

“James O’Barr, sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right.”

What is known about the recently proposed reboot of The Crow?

As per Deadline, British singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress FKA twigs will also star in the project. While her role has not been confirmed, it is likely to be Eric Draven’s fiancé, who was r*ped and killed by T-Bird and his associates in the original comic and later in the film.

In a similar tune to the former reports of the project, which initially had actors like Bradley Cooper, Tom Hiddleston, and Jason Momoa, The Crow reboot is announced to be in pre-production. The estimated budget of this movie is set around $50 million, which may help it achieve the same vibe as the 1994 film by Alex Proyas, which he made with a budget of around $10 million.

The Crow reboot with Bill Skarsgård is being written by a relative newcomer in the script department, Zach Baylin (of King Richard fame). Meanwhile, the long-awaited reboot based on James O’Barr’s iconic comic series will be produced by John Jencks, Edward R. Pressman, Molly Hassell, and Victor Hadida.

While some fans are skeptical about yet another announcement and attempt to reboot the cult classic movie, it seems that the film has a higher probability of entering the shooting stage. In their report, THR stated that the movie is in a pre-production state, with the primary production set to begin in June. The publication also revealed the shooting locations to be in Prague and Munich.

