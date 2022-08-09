"Swarmz is a big man, a tough man, a roadman" - KSI's manager claims Swarmz is a tougher opponent than Alex Wassabi

KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, has defended Misfits Boxing and the reserve opponent that has been brought in after Alex Wassabi pulled out of the August 27 fight. Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji, known by his YouTube moniker KSI, received fan backlash after Swarmz was announced as the reserve opponent.

Taylor posted a video on social media and said:

“Swarmz is a big man, he is a tough man, he is a roadman. He has definitely not got the mommy's boy mentality of Alex Wassabi who is going to sit like a deer in headlights when he gets abused by JJ.”

Swarmz is a rapper from England with a small profile. He's most famous for appearing in a music video with KSI called ‘Houdini’. He isn't a social media star like Wassabi and is not someone familiar to Olatunji's YouTube audience. As such, fans have been enraged on social media after he was chosen as a replacement opponent to face KSI on DAZN PPV.

Olatunji’s manager has, however, defended the choice of opponent and claimed that Swarmz will be a harder fight than Alex Wassabi. Mams Taylor suggested that Swarmz is a strong and imposing man with a more fearsome stature than Wassabi.

Taylor also suggested that he is a roadman. The word is loosely attached to gang culture and is used to define someone who knows the streets and is intimidating.

In terms of boxing ability, Swarmz has no prior boxing history.

Mams Taylor suggested that KSI and Swarmz have beef

KSI took a step back from boxing after his last fight with Logan Paul in 2019. During that time, Olatunji pursued a career in music. Along the way, he collaborated with his next opponent, Swarmz, releasing a song together.

That's when the dislike started, according to Taylor, who added:

"They have a genuine dislike for each other. First of all, because Swarmz and JJ did a song together that did well and then Swarmz decided that he was not going to show up to an event that he was committed to show up to. That was disrespect number one. Number two was that he turned up three hours late to something. JJ does not like this man. They have a private beef not gone public. Swarmz does not like JJ for whatever reason."

