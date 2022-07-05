KSI vs. Alex Wassabi match card revealed

YouTuber’s KSI and Alex Wassabi are set to fight each other on August 27 at The O2 Arena in London. The bout will be the first put on by the new promotional company Misfits Boxing.

I’m a different animal & you will realise that fact on August 27th. I can’t wait to repeatedly punch the man I’ve had beef with for years, the man I’ve laughed at for years, the man that beat my brother, the man that has signed his death wish as soon as we enter the ring. I’m a different animal & you will realise that fact on August 27th. https://t.co/O0lwQIHExG

The card will contain multiple influencer boxing matches. Whether the matches will be contested as professional or amateur bouts is yet to be confirmed. KSI, who headlines the card, has fought as both a professional and amateur in the past. Alex Wassabi has fought once before in a non-professional bout against his opponent's brother, Deji Olatunji.

The undercard will feature Deji against fellow YouTuber FouseyTube.

FouseyTube has fought once before against Slim Albaher and was stopped in the fourth round. He vowed to never fight again. Deji has fought three times and has lost all three fights. His opponents were Alex Wassabi, Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker.

The only other confirmed fight is FaZe Temperrr against Blueface. Temperrr has fought once before, defeating YouTuber King Kenny via unanimous decision. Rapper Blueface has also fought once before, in a decision victory against TikToker Kane Trujillo. Blueface will also face former NBA Player Nick Young on July 30 as part of the Social Gloves event.

KSI has fought three times before

In non-professional boxing, KSI has fought twice. In his first fight, he boxed against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller. Weller and Olatunji had collaborated in videos in the past and were seemingly friends, but had online beef leading up to the bout.

The bout was controversial as 'JJ' mocked Weller for struggling with depression in the build-up. Weller was stopped in the third round.

Olatunji would then fight Logan Paul twice. The first bout between the pair was another non-professional contest. It ended in a draw, and the pair would fought again as professionals a year later. KSI won that bout via split decision. Since the fight, the pair have revealed that they are now business partners and have launched an energy drink company together.

Eddie Hearn, of Matchroom Boxing, gave the fighters their professional debuts. Due to the promoter's links, the fight was broadcast on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Hearn is linked to DAZN, and once again Olatunji will fight on DAZN with the streaming platform broadcasting the full card.

