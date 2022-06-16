Blueface outlines his plans on knocking out NBA star Nick Young - "I am dropping 'Swaggy P' up"

American rap artist Blueface has vowed to knock out former NBA basketball player Nick Young. The rapper and former NBA Champion will fight on July 30 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Blueface, known as ' The Famous Cryp', is no stranger to cross-platform combat sports fighting. The rapper fought TikToker Kane Trujillo in a boxing match. The fight was part of BKFC 19, a bare knuckle boxing event.

'The Famous Cryp' was the aggressor in the fight but did take a lot of punches from TikToker Kane Trujillo. In the end, the rapper left with a victory.

In an interview with TMZ, the recording artist said:

"The Famous Cryp is about to be even more famous... Nick's going down in the 3rd!"

Watch Blueface discuss his fight with Nick Young:

Whilst Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young has never entered the ring, he does have an athletic past. Young was part of the the 2018 Golden State Warriors that won an NBA Championship. Young's NBA career also involved time with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards.

Young has been involved in multiple controversies over the years, ranging from being fined by the Washington Wizards to being arrested by the police for obstruction of justice. ‘Swaggy P’ was also named as a suspect in an alleged robbery.

NBA player Nick Young will have a height advantage going into the the fight. Young's height is listed as 6'6, 3 inches taller than his opponent who is 6'3.

Comparisons have been drawn to the fight between Jake Paul and Nate Robinson. Blueface, like Paul, has had previous boxing experience. Nick Young and Nate Robinson are both novices who also happen to be ex-NBA players. Young would however be hoping for a different outcome as Jake Paul brutally knocked out Nate Robinson.

Blueface vs. Nick Young is part of the next Social Gloves event

Blueface and Nick Young will fight on the undercard of Social Gloves 2. The event will be headlined by two YouTubers: Austin McBroom of ‘The Ace Family’ and AnEsonGib. Both online personalities fought at Social Gloves 1.

Austin McBroom is the owner of Social Gloves and headlined the first event. In a grudge match against TikToker Bryce Hall, McBroom reigned supreme.

In his first foray into boxing, AnEsonGib was knocked out by Jake Paul. AnEsonGib had his second boxing fight at Social Gloves 1 and was successful in a bout against TikToker Tayler Holder. The fight was initially announced as a draw, which was highly controversial. However, the next day it was ruled that the scorecards were incorrect and Gib was declared the winner.

Social Gloves garnered a lot of controversy after the first event. Fighters have claimed that they weren't paid for the event. The event failed to get its PPV number target as well. Lawsuits emerged, and it did not look likely that there would be another event.

