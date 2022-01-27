Jake Paul recalls making pro boxing debut against AnEsonGib, claims KSI has been running since

Jake Paul has reflected on his two-year run as a pro boxer. Taking to Twitter, 'The Problem Child' tweeted out an image of his first pro boxing match against AnEsonGib, which occurred in 2020.

Along with the photo, Paul also had a short message in store. The YouTuber-turned-boxer went on to label AnEsonGib as a "little guy", whom he beat via first-round TKO.

Furthermore, Paul also took shots at KSI, claiming that the British YouTuber has been "running" ever since he made his debut as a pro boxer:

"2 years ago today I made my pro debut and dropped this little guy…KSI been running since"

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Paul's first fight as a boxer was in fact in 2018 when he fought KSI's brother Deji Olatunji in an amateur fight. The bout occurred on the undercard of KSI's first fight against Jake's older brother Logan Paul in Manchester, UK.

Jake Paul has maintained an impressive unbeaten streak in boxing so far

Since his massive win over AnEsonGib, Jake Paul has gone on to secure four more victories. In his second professional fight, Paul beat former NBA star Nate Robinson.

It wasn't until Paul's third professional fight that he fought someone with experience in the combat sports world. On April 17, 2021, Paul fought former UFC welterweight Ben Askren and beat him via TKO.

In his next fight, Paul faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' got past Woodley with a split decision win, despite many claiming that 'The Chosen One' was Paul's toughest opponent to date.

From there, Paul was confirmed to fight Tommy Fury for his next bout. A fight between the two was also made official for late 2021 until Fury was forced to withdraw.

Instead, Paul faced Woodley in a rematch and knocked him out cold in the sixth round of their eight-round bout.

