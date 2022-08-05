KSI vs. Alex Wassabi DAZN Pay-Per-View Price revealed

YouTubers Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji (more commonly referred to as KSI) and Alex Wassabi are set to face each other on August 27 live on DAZN. The bout will take place in the O2 Arena in London.

DAZN and Misfits Boxing, the promotional teams behind the event, have announced the price of the fight in the UK, Ireland, United States, and Canada. Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will have to pay £19.98/€19.98 for the event. Existing subscribers to DAZN can watch Olatunji and Wassabi fight for £11.99/€11.99.

DAZN subscribers get a discount on the PPV across all territories. In the United States, existing subscribers have to pay $9.99, whereas new subscribers will have to pay $29.98. For Canadian subscribers of DAZN, the fight will cost CAD $9.99, whereas new subscribers will have to pay CAD $34.98.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works closely with DAZN, has said that YouTube boxing brings a different kind of fan to the sport. Hearn believes those that watch YouTubers box are likely to be new to the sport and predominately watch as fans of the social media users. As such, it is likely that most fans will be new subscribers to the DAZN platform.

DAZN Cards are usually promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and Matchroom Boxing and rarely ever contain YouTubers. DAZN, however, had the rights for Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. outside of the US and are likely to be having more YouTube fights in the future.

The bout is being promoted by Misfits Boxing — it will be their first ever event. The company was founded by Olatunji, who is headlining the event and hopes to fight again in the future.

Watch Eddie Hearn speak about KSI vs. Wassabi:

KSI vs. Alex Wassabi will cost more than Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in the UK

On Twitter, KSI has been vocal about pay-per-view prices. The British YouTuber was critical of the cost of the now-cancelled bout between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., which was priced at $59.99 on Showtime PPV.

Watch the KSI vs. Wassabi press conference:

The price of the card will also be higher than the only other announced DAZN PPV airing in the UK. Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III will cost £9.99 for existing subscribers and £17.98 for new subscribers. The Alvarez vs. Golovkin trilogy fight is, however, in the United States, and as a result, it will air at an unfavorable time to UK viewers.

