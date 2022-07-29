"Are you dumb?" - KSI ridicules Jake Paul for setting his PPV price higher than Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 

KSI has ridiculed Jake Paul for setting the pay-per-view price for his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. at $60, which is higher than the price for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Olatunji is set to face Alex Wassabi on August 27 at The O2 arena in London, just 21 days after Paul's fight against Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden. In a recent interview hosted by Wade Plemons, 'The Nightmare' ridiculed 'The Problem Child':

"60-dollar f***ing fight against a boxer, what the f**k? 60 dollars? That's, bro, that's more than Usyk vs. AJ, are you dumb? Who do you think you are Jake Paul, bruv? Come on man."

Anthony Joshua is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The PPV for that fight is set at $30 and it's a Unified Heavyweight World Title fight.

Paul, on the other hand, is set to fight his first pro-boxer opponent. Fans have been fuming over the hike in recent PPV prices, and it is not doing anything to help the rampant illegal streaming of these fights.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing Who are you backing to win in the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk & Anthony Joshua? Who are you backing to win in the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk & Anthony Joshua? 👇💭 https://t.co/6jI0aDjoCR

KSI believes that Paul has set the PPV price for his fight against Rahman Jr. at an unreasonably high rate, one that has never been seen before. Even the PPV for Manny Pacquiao was $59.95.

Watch the interview below:

KSI says he and Jake Paul have a "killer instinct" that Alex Wassabi does not have

KSI seemed extremely confident in his first ever face-off against Alex Wassabi.

'The Nightmare' was loud and animated throughout, making it hard for the American to even think of a comeback. He spoke about how Wassabi is a nice guy and does not have the "killer instinct" that he and Paul have:

"You're a nice guy, you're a very nice guy, but you don't have that 'oomph'. You don't have that killer instinct' okay, the stuff that me and Jake Paul have, okay. That evil spite, you don't have that. So I'm gonna go in and I'm gonna show you what that f***ing feels like and then you're gonna be like, 'S**t, this is a lot. This is a lot of pressure,' and then you're gonna start panicking."

KSI is looking to avenge his brother when he fights Alex Wassabi on August 27 at The O2 in London. 'The Nightmare' has noted that this fight is just a warm-up bout for him, with the Brit's main aim being to fight Jake Paul.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo







[ : @MisfitsBoxing] 🗣 “I have to show Jake Paul I’m the A side. If I’m fighting a nobody and get a higher PPV than him, what does that say about me?” @KSI says he’s the top dog in this game 🗣 “I have to show Jake Paul I’m the A side. If I’m fighting a nobody and get a higher PPV than him, what does that say about me?” 😤 @KSI says he’s the top dog in this game [🎥: @MisfitsBoxing] https://t.co/XVxoAoQCjG

