KSI calls out Jake Paul for significant pay-per-view price

Jake Paul is set to return to the ring on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr. inside the famous Madison Square Garden in New York. With the pay-per-view price for the matchup just being released, UK YouTuber KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) expressed his thoughts on the pricing.

The Brit is, of course, set to make his long awaited return to the squared circle in August too, against American YouTuber Alex Wassabi. The fight will be the first of a series of events for Misfits Boxing and DAZN.

The ultimate aim for Olatunji is to build up momentum to eventually face Paul in a mega-fight. Both men have already faced each other's brothers inside the ropes, with both of them securing victories to add an extra little narrative to the rivalry.

When Showtime released the pay-per-view information, the Watford-born star took to Twitter to voice his opinion:

"$60 PPV. I PROMISE you all that my PPV this August 27th will be less than that."

Jake Paul then replied to KSI's tweet:

"No sh** dummy. You have one “win”. I have five. Coming off of KO of the year. You’re fighting an influencer. I’m fighting a 12-1 legit boxer. We are not the same. You shouldn’t charge more than $10."

Is Jake Paul over-charging his fans for his sixth professional fight?

Many will feel that $59.99 (£49.80) is an excessive sum to charge fans for a fighter's sixth professional bout.

The current highest pay-per-view price that's ever been recorded is Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, which is regarded as one of the biggest fights ever.

The event became the highest grossing fight ever as well, receiving 4,600,000 pay-per-view purchases and $410 million in pay-per-view revenue. The event cost $99 for high definition on the night.

The problem that Jake Paul may face is that a lot of fans may feel that the price is too excessive to purchase. Especially with a lot of his fanbase being a much younger demographic.

