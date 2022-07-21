KSI vs. Alex Wassabi tickets: Price and how to buy

KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) is set to make his second professional boxing appearance on August 27 against American YouTuber Alex Wassabi. The bout will headline London's O2 Arena on a stacked card full of social media stars.

This fight will be the first of the Brit's new series of crossover boxing events for DAZN with the eventual aim of facing Jake Paul.

With over 50 million followers across his social media platforms, Olatunji is bound to reach high viewing figures and ticket sales. Tickets for the event are available to buy and are expected to sell out quickly.

To purchase a ticket, you can visit axs.com where the price ranges from £26 to £1,323 for the VIP ringside seats. The doors will open at 18:30pm (BST).

Can KSI perform in front of big crowds?

The YouTube star has experienced huge crowds while being at the center stage of many events. This includes when he has performed his music at festivals and award shows, as well as already boxing in front of huge crowds three times.

Olatunji made his amateur boxing debut against Joe Weller in 2018, where the pair filled out the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The event reached over 20 million viewers, as well as the full crowd, which looked to have got the better of Weller on the big stage.

The Watford-born YouTuber then went on to face Logan Paul at the Manchester Arena in the UK. 21,000 fans attended the live event in Manchester, where the contest ended in a draw.

To further this, the 29-year-old's professional debut against Paul in their rematch was on away soil. Olatunji defeated the American in front of a packed-out Staples Center in Los Angeles. The matchup was the headliner of the night with the likes of Devin Haney and Billy Joe Saunders fighting on the undercard.

'JJ' certainly doesn't feel the pressure or nerves when it comes to performing in front of large crowds as he flourishes best under the lights.

