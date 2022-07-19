"That would be a very dangerous fight" - Eddie Hearn comments on KSI vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul is set to return to the ring on August 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr. inside the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. 'The Problem Child' is significantly further in his boxing career than other influencers.

KSI was once the A-side in the influencer-boxing genre after defeating Joe Weller and Logan Paul. However, following two years away from the ring, Jake Paul has flown past him.

Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji will face the American YouTube star Alex Wassabi on August 27 for his long-awaited return. The ultimate aim is to build up his momentum and make significant improvements to eventually face Paul in the future.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn spoke on the potential fight, where he outlined the threat to the British YouTuber:

"Jake is in a different category now, I don't even class Jake as YouTube boxer anymore, I class him as a real boxer. KSI's taken a couple of years out, he's come back. That would be a very dangerous fight for KSI."

Is Jake Paul too dangerous for KSI right now?

As of right now, the pair are in completely different places in their boxing careers. Paul has looked to place himself inside the legitimate world of boxing, while Olatunji has prioritized business, YouTube and music since his bout against 'The Maverick'.

If KSI can convincingly defeat Wassabi in August, a matchup against 'The Problem Child' would still seem too early. If KSI can rack up several fights on his record, which include difficult tests and impressive performances, it will put him in a good position for the mega fight.

However, with the dedication that Jake Paul has applied to the sport, the Brit has a long way to go for him to reach the same level. A matchup right now would be considered too dangerous for KSI due to the recent inactivity.

