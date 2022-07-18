"KSI wouldn't even spar me" - Hasim Rahman Jr. reveals the UK YouTube star turned down sparring requests on numerous occasions

Hasim Rahman Jr. has opened up about having numerous sparring requests turned down by KSI while the Brit was in Las Vegas. Rahman is set to become Jake Paul's sixth opponent and will offer the cruiserweight his hardest challenge yet.

Rahman, who's a natural heavyweight, is cutting down to the cruiserweight division on short notice to face Paul. The event will take place on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

While doing an interview with the No Limits Podcast, Rahman revealed that he'd made several requests to KSI's team for sparring:

"They can do what they want. KSI would not get in the ring with me, sparring. KSI wouldn't even spar me. So, I mean he can like, he can retweet, he could do whatever he wants. He wanted Viddal [Riley] to fight me or whatever because he doesn't want to fight me. I've been trying to spar KSI, when he was in Vegas, 'No, he's too big.' I mean, come on man."

He then added:

"These guys got a lot of kid fans, I'm not no kid. I'm not a KSI fan, I don't care about nothing he liking, I don't care about retweeting or what we got to say. I don't even know who his manager is. They wanna replay me getting dropped 1,000 times, it don't matter."

Watch the full podcast here:

Will Hasim Rahman Jr. be too big for Jake Paul?

Rahman is by far the bigger man in the contest as he's coming down from the heavyweight division. The pair have, however, sparred in the past and Rahman wouldn't have been selected if Paul's team didn't think their fighter could win.

The internet sensation has knocked out all of the opponents he's faced in his professional career and has proven to be a hard hitter. This includes knockouts against Ben Askren and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

With the fight quickly approaching, only time will tell if Rahman is too big for Paul. As things stand, the natural cruiserweight seems confident in his knockout ability.

Watch Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. face off here:

