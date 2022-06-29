KSI offers Jake Paul and Tommy Fury a chance to fight on his card 

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury looks to be up in the air once again following the Brit being denied access into the USA. The pair are set to fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, New York, with Amanda Serrano fighting on the same card.

English YouTube star KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) is set to return to the ring in August too. He's expected to face Alex Wassabi in the UK.

Olatunji took to Twitter to propose an offer to his rival Paul:

"Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline. If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event. I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court."

The Brit then added a separate tweet regarding Amanda Serrano, which said:

"Can bring Serrano with you too. Can’t say I’m not generous."

Serrano is expected to face Brenda Carabajal in a ten-round fight with the WBC, WBO and IBO Women's Featherweight Titles on the line. The Puerto Rican has never competed in the UK.

With Olatunji aiming to eventually face Jake Paul in their own event later down the line, fighting on the same card would certainly spice things up.

Will Jake Paul accept KSI's offer?

It's very likely that the American will snub the offer from his rival as he normally headlines events he fights at. It financially wouldn't make much sense for the superstar either due to the amount of ticket revenue the event will make at MSG.

KSI and Jake Paul have held a long-running feud since the Brit first called the Paul brothers out after defeating Joe Weller in 2018. Olatunji went on to face Logan Paul twice, while his brother faced 'The Problem Child' in the co-main event of the first fight.

The English star defeated Paul in their rematch in 2019. Jake Paul, meanwhile, continued in his own direction by facing the likes of Tyron Woodley and Nate Robinson.

Since defeating Logan Paul, KSI has focused on his YouTube and music career, which is why he's been away from boxing for so long. This is also why he is looking for some comeback fights before challenging 'The Problem Child'. However, while away from boxing, he has continued to go back and forth with his rival.

Paul and Fury will likely not be eager to be the co-main event for KSI's show but it would give them an extra 21 days to prepare and arrange. Additionally, the event would create an even more intriguing dynamic with Paul and Olatunji on the same card.

With Paul's team working hard to fix the problems behind the scenes, the main aim will be to grant Fury access into the USA and have the original card go ahead as planned.

