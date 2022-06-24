How long has Tommy Fury been boxing?

Tommy Fury is the half-brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and has been surrounded by boxing his entire life. However, the Brit began boxing himself when he was 12 years old. He is now 23 years old and has eight professional contests under his belt, all of which he has won.

Fury hasn't had the greatest amateur career, so he's taking calculated steps in his early professional career. He has only had 12 amateur fights but made it to the national final. He also won the northern regionals twice.

Although Fury hasn't racked up a high number of amateur bouts, he is certainly proving his worth as a professional. The matchup against Jake Paul will be huge and rocket the Brit's name even higher in the sport.

Tommy Fury faces Jake Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, New York. The pair were initially meant to fight on December 18, but Fury pulled out due to an injury in training. This meant that Tyron Woodley stepped in for a rematch against Paul.

What's next for Tommy Fury if he beats Jake Paul?

If Fury defeats the American in August, there could likely be a rematch due to the magnitude of the event. If Jake Paul were to lose, he would likely force a rematch to redeem himself.

However, Paul aside, Fury still has his own boxing career to focus on as he's still very early in his campaign. The Brit didn't have an abundance of amateur experience, which is why his father John Fury is steadily breeding him through the professional ranks.

The former Love Island star is nowhere near world championship status and will still have to climb his way through the ranks in a traditional way.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old will boost his worth immensely and could potentially become a pay-per-view star. With Tyson Fury claiming that he's retired from the sport, the Fury family may need a new star to step to the plate, and Tommy may be the one to do that.

