"Only a little bit" - Frank Warren opens up on Tyson Fury's $500 million demand

Tyson Fury recently revealed that in order to get him out of retirement, he must be paid $500 million.

With the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua looming, boxing fans would love to see the winner fight Tyson Fury.

Fury's promoter Frank Warren, of Queensberry Promotions, has revealed his thoughts on the financial demand. The British promoter was being interviewed by iFL TV and, when asked if $500 million was a bit of a stretch, he said:

"Only a little bit, let's see what happens. For obvious reasons, everyone's in a rush and they want to know what's going on and they want him [Fury] to do this and that but he's got all the time in the world to make a decision as to what his future is going to be."

It's very unlikely that Fury will get paid half a billion dollars for stepping back into the squared circle, but the opportunity to become undisputed may entice him. The winner of Joshua and Usyk will aim to settle the final score in an undisputed clash.

Fury holds the WBC and The Ring world titles, while the Ukrainian currently holds the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO belts.

Watch Warren's full interview here:

Is Tyson Fury bluffing with his $500 million demand?

As well as being an emphatic boxer with incredible skill, Tyson Fury is also well-respected for his personality outside of the ring. However, he is known for not keeping to his word.

The champion has previously made retirement claims and then re-enterred the ring, so although these claims are a lot more highlighted by Fury, it's still not certain.

The heavyweight's wife Paris has also revealed that she doesn't believe that her husband will stay in retirement due to the passion he has for the sport. Furthermore, the athlete is still registered as the WBC Heavyweight Champion instead of vacating the belt.

It's unclear whether or not Fury will stand strong on his claims, but the interest will undeniably heat up once the winner of Joshua and Usyk is revealed in August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far