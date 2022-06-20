"That's not an easy process" - Fabio Wardley shares uncertainty on if Robert Garcia has enough time to improve Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is approaching the biggest fight of his career as he prepares to enter the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20.

The Brit has made some significant changes to his training camp with the introduction of highly-regarded boxing trainer Robert Garcia. The American coach has joined the heavyweight's team alongside Angel Fernandez to apply fresh ideas and experience.

Joshua parted ways with his former trainer Rob McCracken, who was the Brit's coach throughout his professional career.

British heavyweight Fabio Wardley believes that the introduction of Garcia to Joshua's team may have come a little too late. The 27-year-old has expressed his admiration for the partnership but suggests that there might not be enough time to invent a fresh style for 'AJ'.

While doing an interview with SecondsOut, Wardley was asked for his thoughts on Joshua teaming up with Garcia ahead of his rematch against Usyk. He replied:

"I think it will definitely have an impact, definitely. Robert [Garcia] is a very experienced trainer, he's had a lot of time in the game and knows his stuff."

Wardley then added:

"But whether he has enough time to put together the full package, in terms of getting ready for someone like Usyk, is a different question entirely. Especially from working with Rob McCracken for so long. One, you have to shift yourself out of a style and then shift yourself into a new one, that's not an easy process."

Fabio Wardley will look to Anthony Joshua as a potential target later down the line for his career. For now, he is in support of his fellow countryman.

The young Brit currently holds a professional record of 13-0 with 12 knockouts to his name. He made his debut in 2017 and has since featured in multiple Matchroom Boxing shows, including his latest contest at the O2 Arena in London.

Watch Wardley's full interview here:

Does Robert Garcia have enough time to work with Anthony Joshua?

It was revealed in early June that Anthony Joshua had partnered up with Robert Garcia with the rematch taking place in late August.

Garcia is a very experienced coach and is bound to get the most out of his time with the former two-time heavyweight champion. Additionally, Joshua has already shared twelve full rounds with the Ukrainian and will therefore have enough material to work with on his mistakes.

It looks like the Brit has bulked up judging by the images he has posted on social media. It looks likely that Garcia's game plan for Joshua will be to return to his routes of heavy-hitting and aim for a knockout win.

To further this prediction, Garcia has previously praised Joshua's power.

The last time Anthony Joshua showcased an event in Saudi Arabia, he bounced back from his first professional defeat by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch. Joshua will look to do the same on August 20 against Oleksandr Usyk.

