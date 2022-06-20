Anthony Joshua releases boxing career highlight reel after announcing rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Following the official announcement of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20, the Brit has released a highlight reel of his boxing career. The fight is straplined 'Rage on the Red Sea', with Joshua certainly planning on bringing his rage to gain his revenge.

After the announcement was released, Joshua posted the highlight reel on his social media platforms. The compilation included clips from his amateur career in 2010, all the way up to his recent defeat against Usyk in 2021.

The compilation portrays the Brit's biggest moments inside the ring for every year he's been an athlete. Victories against Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko and Kubrat Pulev are also included, as well as Joshua's two-fight encounter with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 51-second video ends with the caption '2022' and a voiceover from the heavyweight saying:

"I'm motivated to do right, what I did wrong."

'AJ' has never shone away from adversary and seems determined to reclaim his world title stardome in the rematch against the Ukrainian. The odds are certainly stacked against him and this looks like it could be the biggest fight of his career.

Watch Anthony Joshua's highlight reel here:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 - Repeat or revenge?

In the first bout, the Ukrainian thoroughly deserved the victory and the judges' scorecards backed it up. All three judges awarded Usyk the victory with scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113.

Joshua now has a huge task on his hands, which is why he's made a few adjustments to his team. The Brit has brought Robert Garcia into his training camp to provide more experience and know-how to his corner.

Oleksandr Usyk is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound competitors in the whole sport but Joshua is still a former two-time world champion and is a natural heavyweight.

Heavyweight boxing can go either way, especially with the fighting styles of Joshua and Usyk. If 'AJ' can revert back to his hard-hitting style, he will stand a much better chance of securing revenge. However, if he attempts to out-box the highly skilled Ukrainian again, the fight will most likely be a repeat of the original encounter.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk here:

