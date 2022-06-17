"Sometimes I'm punching him up, sometimes he's punching me up" - Joe Joyce on leaked video of sparring with Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua has been linked with many names inside the heavyweight division, starting with the upcoming matchup against Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

Joe Joyce is a potential opponent for Joshua, and amidst the speculation, a video was leaked. The clip was of the two Brits sparring, with Joshua seemingly dominating in the training session. It is also speculated that a member of Joshua's team leaked the video.

In an interview with iFL TV, Joyce was asked his opinion on the leak, to which he replied:

"I don't really care because there's a lot of footage over the years, four-five years of sparring footage. There's him [Joshua] leading up to the Olympics, there's post-Olympics when he's turned pro and I was leading up to my Olympics in Rio. Depending on what stage of the camp we're in, sometimes I'm punching him up, sometimes he's punching me up, but it's 50-50 sparring."

The 36-year-old London native added:

"I think mentally, where Joshua is at, he's kind of being a bit petty if he did have anything to do with it, to leak sparring footage."

Sparring is ultimately just training and doesn't necessarily reflect the outcome of an actual fight. Additionally, the pair have had multiple spars, where Joyce claims to have been the better man on some of them.

Regardless of the result of Usyk vs. Joshua 2, a domestic affair between the two Brits is bound to be showcased in the near future. Joshua may have gained the upper hand in the spar, but Joyce is chasing world championship status too.

Watch Joyce's full interview here:

Joe Joyce vs. Anthony Joshua - A potential all-British domestic clash

The heavyweight division is stacked with talented competitors. The weight class includes Joshua, Joyce, Usyk, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker, and Andy Ruiz Jr.

An all-British showdown between Joyce and Joshua would be a huge event for British boxing, as both men would want to add another high-profile name to their resumes.

Joyce has held the British, Commonwealth, WBC Silver, and WBO International Heavyweight Titles since 2020. Furthermore, he previously held the European Heavyweight title from November 2020 to August 2021.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is a two-time former Unified World Heavyweight Champion, having held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Titles twice between 2016 and 2021. At regional level, he held the British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Titles in 2015-16.

Joyce holds a record of 13-0 with 12 knockouts, giving the 'Juggernaut' a 92.31% knockout rate. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Joshua has much more professional experience with a record of 24-2 with 22 knockouts. This gives 'AJ' a knockout percentage of 84.62%.

Watch the leaked video of Anthony Joshua sparring with Joe Joyce here:

